BUCKLEYS CREEK — Continuing to win, Prestonsburg doubled up visiting Breathitt County 72-36 in a girls' high school basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Following the win over Breathitt County, Prestonsburg moved to 4-0.

Prestonsburg moved ahead early, outscoring Breathitt County 16-9 in the first quarter.

The Blackcats outscored Breathitt County 23-13 in the second quarter to lead 39-22 at halftime.

Putting the game completely out of Breathitt County's reach, Prestonsburg opened the second half on a 20-6 run in the third quarter.

Prestonsburg shot 41.9 percent (31 of 75) from the field and featured four scorers in double figures. The Blackcats connected on six of 23 three-point field goal attempts.

Inside, Prestonsburg grabbed 41 rebounds.

Audrey Prater scored 16 points to lead the Blackcats. Accompanying Prater in double figures for Prestonsburg, Allison Howard scored 13 points, Kylie Tackett netted 11 points and Celina Mullins delivered 10 points.

Jade Fitzpatrick (eight points), Ashley Tackett (six points), Haley Lafferty (four points), Sierra Slone (two points) and Amelia Newsome (two points) were the other scorers for the Blackcats.

Jerrica Neace scored 12 points to lead Breathitt County. Neace was the only player from Breathitt County to reach double figures in scoring.

The additional scorers for Breathitt County were Kaylea Ritchie (eight points), Maddie Haddix (six points), Emily Neace (six points), Riley Bush (two points) and Charli Stacy (two points).

Prestonsburg 59, East Ridge 20: Prestonsburg defeated East Ridge 59-20 in a girls' high school basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The Blackcats shot 41.5 percent (22 of 53) from the field. Prestonsburg connected on 11 of 30 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Excelling inside, Prestonsburg outrebounded East Ridge 37-20.

Jade Fitzpatrick scored 17 points to lead the Blackcats to the win. Prestonsburg featured four scorers in double figures, with Kylie Tackett netting 12 points, Celina Mullins posting 11 points and Allison Howard tallying 10 points. Mullins recorded a double-double, claiming a game-high 14 rebounds for the Blackcats.

Chipping in offensively, Ashley Tackett (five points), Audrey Prater (three points) and Amelia Newsome (one point) provided the rest of Prestonsburg's scoring.

Madison Adkins scored 11 points to lead East Ridge in the girls' high school basketball game. Along with Adkins, East Ridge received scoring from Kirsten Easterling (five points), Emily Ramsey (three points) and Makenzie Sawyers (one point).

Prestonsburg 49, Magoffin County 30: Prestonsburg pulled away to defeat visiting Magoffin County 49-30 in a girls' high school basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Blackcats overcame a slow start to claim the win.

Magoffin County managed to outscore Prestonsburg 11-7 in the first quarter. But the Blackcats recovered, outscoring Magoffin County 14-5 in the second quarter to lead 21-16 at halftime.

Putting the game out of Magoffin County's reach, Prestonsburg opened the second half on a 20-4 run in the third quarter.

Excelling inside, Prestonsburg outrebounded Magoffin County 46-29.

Celina Mullins recorded a game-high double-double to lead Prestonsburg, scoring 15 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. Mullins was the only player from Prestonsburg to reach double figures in scoring.

In addition to Mullins, Jade Fitzpatrick (seven points), Amelia Newsome (six points), Allison Howard (six points), Audrey Prater (five points), Haley Lafferty (five points), Kylie Tackett (three points) and Ashley Tackett (two points) provided scoring for the Blackcats.

Finishing second in rebounding for Prestonsburg, Ashley Tackett rounded up 12 rebounds.

Karah Lafferty scored 12 points to lead Magoffin County. The other scorers for Magoffin Coiunty were Jaylee Reed (seven points), Angel Mullis (four points), Abigail Bradley (three points), Emily Sluss (two points) and Abby Barnett (two points).