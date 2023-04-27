PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg dropped home games to Shelby Valley and Wolfe County on Saturday, April 22.

Shelby Valley held on to beat the Blackcats 3-1.

In another game, Wolfe County shut out Prestonsburg 11-0 in six innings.

Wolfe County 11, Prestonsburg 0 (6 innings): Prestonsburg was held hitless as Wolfe County pulled away to win 11-0 in six innings on Saturday, April 22.

Wolfe County pitcher Max Whisman pitched a no-hitter. Whisman gave up only two walks while recording five strikeouts over six innings.

Kaden Allen started on the mound for Prestonsburg and took the loss. Allen didn't allow any earned runs while giving up one hit and recording two strikeouts.

Following Allen, Jaxson Goble and Jon Little each pitched in relief for the Blackcats.

Jayden Molands (three hits, three RBIs), Dalton Voils (two hits, one RBI), Jaxon Hollon (one hit, one RBI), Kris Evans (one hit), Camden Oliver (two RBIs) and Jaden Hollon (one RBI) each produced at the plate for Wolfe County in its shutout win.

Shelby Valley 3, Prestonsburg 1: Visiting Shelby Valley held on to beat Prestonsburg 3-1 on Saturday, April 22.

Wes Salisbury started on the mound for Prestonsburg and suffered the loss. Salisbury pitched four innings, allowing one earned run on five hits.

Brett Davis pitched three scoreless innings in relief for the Blackcats. Davis limited Shelby Valley to one hit.

Salisbury and Davis each recorded one strikeout.

Prestonsburg scored one run on four hits. Luke Hall (two hits), Kasey Meade (one hit, one RBI) and Jaxson Goble (one hit) each connected at the plate for the Blackcats.