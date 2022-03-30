OWINGSVILLE — Prestonsburg dropped two games in the Bath County-hosted Lady Cat Invitational, falling to Scott and Greenup County.

The Lady Blackcats competed in the tournament March 25-26.

Greenup Co. 10,

Prestonsburg 2

(4 innings):

Prestonsburg was limited offensively as Greenup County pulled away to win 10-2 in four innings in the Lady Cat Invitational at Bath County High School on Saturday, March 26.

Haleigh Jefferson suffered the loss in the circle for the Lady Blackcats. Jefferson recorded two strikeouts.

Prestonsburg was held to two hits in the setback. Jefferson and Celina Mullins provided one hit apiece for the Lady Blackcats. Mullins doubled and drove in both of Prestonsburg's runs.

Scott 10,

Prestonsburg 5

(4 innings):

Scott, a team from the 10th Region, doubled up Prestonsburg 10-5 in four innings in the opening round of the Lady Cat Invitational at Bath County High School on Friday, March 25.

Haleigh Jefferson absorbed the pitching loss for the Lady Blackcats. Jefferson registered two strikeouts.

Prestonsburg plated five runs on five hits. Hailey Cline collected a team-high two hits and drove in one run for the Lady Blackcats.

Celina Mullins, Elana Goble and Jada Slone added one hit apiece for the Lady Blackcats. Goble delivered two RBIs for Prestonsburg in the matchup.