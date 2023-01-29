PRESTONSBURG — From January 16-21, Prestonsburg reeled off three wins over Pike County Central, Lee County and East Ridge.

After defeating East Ridge, longtime 58th District member Prestonsburg extended its winning streak to four games.

Prestonsburg 59, East Ridge 29: Prestonsburg upended East Ridge 59-29 to claim its fourth straight win on Saturday, Jan. 21.

After setting the tone early, Prestonsburg pulled away to win convincingly.

Prestonsburg shot 38.2 percent (21 of 55) from the field in the win over East Ridge. The Lady Blackcats shot 31.2 percent (10 of 32) from three-point range.

Prestonsburg shot from 87.5 percent (seven of eight) from the free-throw line.

Kylie Tackett scored a game-high 16 points to lead Prestonsburg to the win. Tackett connected on five of 10 three-point field goal attempts.

Accompanying Tackett in double figures for Prestonsburg, Celina Mullins and Aubrey Prater netted 14 points apiece.

The additional scorers for Prestonsburg were Allison Howard (seven points), Baylee Stephens (three points), Halee Conn (three points) and Jade Fitzpatrick (two points).

Mullins and Ashley Tackett paced Prestonsburg inside, pulling down eight rebounds apiece.

Prestonsburg 56, Lee County 24: Prestonsburg defeated visiting Lee County 56-24 in a girls' high school basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Excelling on its home court, Prestonsburg shot 35.8 percent (19 of 53) from the field in the win. The Lady Blackcats shot 30.8 percent (eight of 26) from three-point range.

Prestonsburg shot 52.6 percent (10 of 19) from the free-throw line.

Celina Mullins scored a game-high 23 points to lead Prestonsburg to the victory.

Following Mullins in scoring for Prestonsburg, Kylie Tackett posted eight points.

Aiding Prestonsburg offensively, Audrey Prater (seven points), Haley Lafferty (six points), Jade Fitzpatrick (six points), Allison Howard (five points) and Ashley Tackett (one point) provided the rest of the winning team's scoring.

Pacing Prestonsburg inside, Prater collected 10 rebounds.

Prestonsburg 66, Pike Central 55: In his first game filling in as head coach, Rick Ward guided Prestonsburg past visiting Pike Central 66-55 in a girls' high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 16.

Ward is a longtime assistant coach for the Lady Blackcats. He filled in for head coach Brandon Kidd, who has been sidelined with a health issue.

Prestonsburg shot 37.1 percent (23 of 62) from the field in the win. The Lady Blackcats connected on six of 26 three-point field goal attempts.

Prestonsburg shot 63.6 percent (14 of 22) from the free-throw line.

Audrey Prater scored 12 points to lead Prestonsburg to the win.

Delivering a double-double for Prestonsburg, Celina Mullins scored 10 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for Prestonsburg, Haley Lafferty and Allison Howard netted nine points apiece.

The additional scorers for Prestonsburg in the winning effort were Ashley Tackett (eight points), Kylie Tackett (eight points), Amelia Newsome (four points) and Jade Fitzpatrick (four points).