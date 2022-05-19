WEST LIBERTY — Prestonsburg was limited at the plate as Morgan County pulled away to win 8-2 on Thursday, May 12.
The game served as a regular season finale for the Lady Blackcats.
Abby Keeton claimed the win in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Keeton allowed two runs on five hits and one walk, while recording eight strikeouts.
Prestonsburg pitcher Haleigh Jefferson took the loss in the circle. Jefferson pitched six innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and one walk, while recording three strikeouts.
Morgan County scored eight runs on 10 hits. Jessica Campbell (three hits, two RBIs), Jenna Hampton (two hits, two RBIs), Ally Smith (two hits, one RBI), Taylor Sword (two hits, one RBI), Gracie Spencer (two hits), Aradyn Vest (one hit) and Cheyenne Carver (one hit) produced offensively for Morgan County in the high school softball matchup.
Jefferson, Jada Slone, Lainie Prater, Rachael Roberts and Amelia Newsome recorded one hit apiece for the Lady Blackcats. Delivering an extra-base hit for Prestonsburg, Slone doubled. Moving runners around the bases, Prater drove in both of Prestonsburg's runs in the setback.