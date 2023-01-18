Defense was the name of the game for Shelby Valley Wednesday night in the 15th Region All “A” Classic as the Wildcats knocked off Prestonburg 43-33.

The Wildcats jumped out to a big lead early.

Russ Osborne knocked down a triple with 4:12 left in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 7-3 lead. Caleb Lovins followed with a basket as Shelby Valley went up 9-3.

Prestonsburg answered as Grant Varney knocked down a shot and then Connor Napier split a pair of free throws with 3:04 left to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 9-6.

Osborne answered with back-to-back baskets and Collier Fuller knocked down a three late in the quarter to help the Wildcats end the first on a 7-0 run and take a 16-6 lead after the first quarter of play.

There wasn’t much scoring in the second quarter by either team.

The Wildcats had threes from Fuller and Ethan Sykes and outscored the Blackcats 7-6 to take a 23-12 lead into the halftime break.

Prestonsburg opened the second half with a three by Braxton Keathley and Brian Halbert added back-to-back baskets as the Blackcats cut the Wildcats’ lead to 23-19.

Preston Johnson answered with two straight threes for Shelby Valley as the Wildcats lead jumped to 29-19 with 5:17 left.

Shelby Valley held a 37-24 lead after three quarters of play.

Prestonsburg’s Mason Stidham opened the fourth with a basket to cut the lead to 37-26.

Fuller answered with a basket for the Wildcats at the 4:17 mark to push Shelby Valley’s lead to 37-26. Stidham scored again for Prestonsburg with 5:24 left, but Osborne answered for Shelby Valley with 5:05 left to play as the Wildcats hung to a 41-28 lead.

Stidham followed with a three with 4:45 left to play, but Lovins answered with a basket for the Wildcats with 4:24 left as Shelby Valley held a 43-31 lead.

Prestonsburg added two free throws in the last four minutes, but couldn’t score any field goals.

The Wildcats missed three front ends of a one-and-one down the stretch, but their defense held to help Shelby Valley move on to the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals at the Appalachian Wireless Arena against Pikeville at 7:30 p.m.

Osborne led the way for the Wildcats with a game-high 15 points. Fuller and Johnson each added eight points. Sykes scored five and Lovins had four points and eight rebounds.Chaz Brown added two points and Riley Phillips scored one.

The Wildcats were 17 for 42 (40.5 percent) from the field. Shelby Valley was six for 20 (30 percent) from three-point range and three for six (50 percent) from the free-throw line.

Stidham led the way for the Blackcats with a team-high 10 points. Halbert added eight. Varney scored five and Napier added three. Keathley scored three and Jacob Slone added three as well.