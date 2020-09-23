Anna Burchett scored four goals and dealt out one assist to lead Prestonsburg over Martin County 8-1 in the 15th Region All “A” Classic girls’ soccer title match on Thursday, Sept. 17.
With the win, Prestonsburg moved to 5-0.
Martin County dropped to 2-3 with the loss.
Lauren Johnson added three goals and one assist for Prestonsburg in the championship-clinching victory.
Rounding out Prestonsburg’s offensive attack, Chloe Collins added one goal and two assists.
Goalkeeper Alivia Slone paced Prestonsburg defensively, recording four saves.
“We are really happy to win our third straight All-A regional championship and fifth in the last six years,” said Prestonsburg Coach Paul Burchett. “It’s great to see the girl’s be able to get back out and play after everything that’s gone on over the last six months. We’re approaching every game this season like it could be our last. I think we’re getting better. The first week, we won three games but had a lot of things that we weren’t doing very well. This week at All-A, I felt like some of those things got better. Our midfield, in particular, took a big step forward this week. We know we can score goals. If our midfield and defense can continue to improve, I think we have a chance to be really good again this year.”
Prestonsburg 11, Paintsville 1
Prestonsburg pulled away to defeat rival Paintsville 11-1 in the 15th Region All “A” Classic on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Anna Burchett scored five goals to lead Prestonsburg to the win.
In another strong performance, Lauren Johnson added three goals and three assists for the Lady Blackcats.
Kadynce Hackworth followed for Prestonsburg, netting two goals and dishing out one assist.
Rounding out Prestonsburg’s individual scoring, Lauren Patton posted one goal.
Defensively for Prestonsburg, goalkeeper Alivia Slone limited Paintsville to one goal in the tournament match .
Camryn Helton scored Paintsville’s lone goal in the loss.
