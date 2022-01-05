PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg returned to the win column prior to 2021 ending, defeating visiting Hazard 58-33 in a girls' high school basketball game on Friday, Dec. 31.

Rivals from neighboring regions, Prestonsburg and Hazard met for the first time in the 2021-22 girls' high school basketball season.

Prestonsburg shot 31.8 percent (21-of-66) from the field in the win. The Lady Blackcats connected on eight of 37 three-point field goal attempts.

Prestonsburg shot 57.1 percent (eight of 14) from the free-throw line.

Faith Lazar scored a game-high 19 points to lead Prestonsburg's offensive attack. Recording a double-double for Prestonsburg, Celina Mullins netted 18 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

Nearly reaching double figures for the Lady Blackcats, Audrey Prater scored nine points.

The additional scorers for Prestonsburg included Jade Fitzpatrick (four points), Haley Lafferty (three points), Kylie Tackett (two points), Allison Howard (two points) and Alexis Skeens (one point).

Hazard shot 29.2 percent (14 of 48) from the field. The Lady Bulldogs finished three-of-19 from three-point range.

Struggling to connect from the foul line, Hazard hit only two of seven free throw attempts.

Taylor Couch scored 13 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Couch was the only Hazard player to reach double figures in scoring.

The additional scorers for Hazard were Hannah Caudill (seven points), Mallory Combs (four points), Autumn Ramey (four points), Brooklynn Cornett (three points) and Hannah Stidham (two points).