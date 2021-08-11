PRESTONSBURG – Prestonsburg is scheduled to visit Knott Central for a scrimmage in the 2021 high school football preseason on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Border rivals, Prestonsburg and Knott Central hail from neighboring districts in Class 2A.

The Blackcats and Patriots did not face each other in the 2020 high school football season and aren’t scheduled to meet during the upcoming campaign.

Prestonsburg compiled a 3-5 record in the 2020 high school football season. The Blackcats’ 2020 season ended following a loss to district rival West Carter in the opening round of the Class 2A Playoffs.

Opponents outscored Prestonsburg 267-171 in 2020. However, Prestonsburg won two of its last three games during the 2020 high school football season.

Head coach Brandon Brewer guides the Blackcats. Prestonsburg competes in Class 2A District 8.

Knott Central compiled a 2-4 record in the 2020 high school football season. The Patriots’ 2020 season ended following a loss to district counterpart Breathitt County in the opening round of the Class 2A Playoffs. Opponents outscored Knott Central 197-102 in 2020.

Head coach Brock Hall guides the Patriots. Knott Central competes in Class 2A District 7.

Both Prestonsburg and Knott Central are less than two weeks away from kicking off the 2021 high school football season.

The Blackcats’ 2021 schedule includes games versus Betsy Layne (Aug. 20, away), Magoffin County (Aug. 27, home), Phelps (Sept. 3, away), Powell County (Sept. 10, home), Floyd Central (Sept. 17, away), East Ridge (Sept. 24, home), Shelby Valley (Oct. 1, away), West Carter (Oct. 8, home), Bath County (Oct. 15, away) and Martin County (Oct. 22, away).