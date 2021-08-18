PRESTONSBURG – Prestonsburg dominated during the opening week of the 2021 girls’ high school soccer season, notching back-to-back wins over 15th Region rivals Belfry and Paintsville.

In its first two matches, Prestonsburg outscored a pair of opponents 18-1.

Prestonsburg 10,

Belfry 0

Excelling in its season opener, Prestonsburg blanked visiting Belfry 10-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Junior forward/midfielder Anna Burchett, one of the state’s top girls’ high school soccer players, scored eight goals and recorded one assist to pace Prestonsburg in the shutout win.

Adding scoring for the Blackcats, Kadynce Hackworth and Chloe Collins delivered one goal apiece.

Collins registered four assists while Madison Hicks added two assists in Prestonsburg’s convincing victory.

Pacing Prestonsburg on defense, goalkeeper Crystal Allen logged one save and registered a shutout.

Prestonsburg 8, Paintsville 1

Remaining in the win column, Prestonsburg beat visiting Paintsville 8-1 in a girls’ high school soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Anna Burchett scored five goals and recorded two assists to lead Prestonsburg to the win.

Three players accounted for Prestonsburg’s eight goals,

Rounding out Prestonsburg’s individual scoring, Sophie Stephens and Kadynce Hackworth netted two goals and one goal, respectively.

Chipping in for the Blackcats, Madison Hicks dealt out one assist.

Goalkeeper Crystal Allen paced Prestonsburg defensively, recording three saves while allowing one goal.