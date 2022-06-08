LEXINGTON — Prestonsburg posted a pair of Top 10 finishes in the KHSAA Class A Track & Field Championship at the University of Kentucky on Thursday, June 2.

Prestonsburg's result from the state meet follow.

Boys' 400 Meter Dash: 9. Taylor Ousley, 52.90.

Boys' 110 Meter Hurdles: 16. Bryan Maynard, 17.70.

Boys' 300 Meter Hurdles: 15. Bryan Maynard, 45.44.

Boys' 4x200 Meter Relay: 9. Prestonsburg, 1:35.00.

Boys' Long Jump: 11. Danny Amador, 19-1.