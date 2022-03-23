PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg pulled away to beat visiting Buckhorn 16-1 in four innings in a high school softball game on Thursday, March 17.

After posting the win, Prestonsburg moved to 2-0.

The Lady Blackcats set the tone early and forced Buckhorn to play from behind throughout the high school softball game.

Prestonsburg pitcher Haleigh Jefferson claimed the win in the circle. Jefferson allowed one run on one hit while giving up four walks and recording seven strikeouts over four innings.

Lainie Prater, Celina Mullins and Tylin Suttles provided one hit apiece for the Lady Blackcats. Prater and Mullins delivered three RBIs each. Mullins legged out a triple while Prater doubled.

Jefferson, Suttles, Tiffany Risner, Hailey Cline, Chloe Collins and Jada Slone each drove in one run for homestanding Prestonsburg.

The Lady Blackcats are scheduled to visit Buckhorn for a late-season high school softball game on Saturday, May 14.

Prestonsburg 12, West Carter 10: Prestonsburg outlasted visiting West Carter 12-10 in a high school softball season opener on Tuesday, March 15.

Pitcher Haleigh Jefferson helped to lead Prestonsburg to the win from her position in the circle, registering five strikeouts over seven innings.

West Carter pitcher Emma McGlone suffered the loss.

Celina Mullins paced Prestonsburg at the plate, collecting three hits in five at-bats.

Laine Prater, Tiffany Risner and Chloe Collins added two hits apiece for the Lady Blackcats.

Risner provided three RBIs for Prestonsburg while Mullins and Prater drove in two runs apiece.

Supplying an extra base hit in Prestonsburg's victory, Prater doubled.

Offensively for 16th Region member West Carter, Brandi McGlone connected for two hits and drove in a pair of runs.