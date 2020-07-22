Prestonsburg boys’ and girls’ soccer teams are slated to host Martin County squads for home openers on August 18.
Pulling off a sweep, Prestonsburg captured the 15th Region boys’ and girls’ soccer championships in 2019.
The Blackcats, under the direction of head coach Brad Burchett, concluded the 2019 boys’ high school soccer season 19-3-2.
Prestonsburg’s 2019 season ended with a double overtime loss to 16th Region champion East Carter in the second round of the KHSAA Boys’ Soccer State Tournament.
Seniors Grant Justice (21 goals, 4 assists) and Jacob Martin (11 shutouts), along with juniors Isaiah Collins (29 goals, 15 assists), Matt Burchett (25 goals 29 assists) and Dylan Moore (23 goals, 13 assists) are among the players headed back for the Blackcats.
Paul Burchett-coached Prestonsburg ended the 2019 girls’ high school soccer season 21-3-0. The Lady Blackcats’ 2019 season concluded following a loss to 16th Region champion Ashland Blazer in the second round of the KHSAA Girls’ Soccer State Tournament.
Leading scorer Anna Burchett is returning for her sophomore season with the Lady Blackcats. One of the state’s top girls’ high school soccer players, Anna Burchett netted 88 goals and distributed 18 assists in 24 games for Prestonsburg during the 2019 girls’ high school soccer season.
Each Prestonsburg soccer team will open its 2020 season at Belfry on August 11. The KHSAA will make an announcement about the outlook of the fall season Tuesday, July 28.
