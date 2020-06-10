Prestonsburg will face 14th Region member Lee County in the Peggy Moore Classic during the 2020/2021 girls’ high school basketball season.
An early-season girls’ high school basketball event, the Peggy Moore Classic honors a former Breathitt County head coach annually.
Area girls’ high school basketball teams will compete in the Peggy Moore Classic at Breathitt County High School on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Prestonsburg ended the 2019/2020 season 11-16 following a loss to eventual champion Lawrence County in the 58th District Semifinals. Lawrence County went on to capture its first district championship. Prior to falling in the 58th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals, Prestonsburg, under the direction of head coach Brandon Kidd, won five of its last eight regular-season games. Prestonsburg’s 2019-20 season included a win over 14th Region champion Letcher County Central, one of the area’s top girls’ high school basketball programs.
Lee County ended the 2019/20 season 4-22 after falling to familiar rival Owsley County in the 56th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals.
The Prestonsburg and Lee County girls’ basketball teams did not meet during the 2019/2020 season.
Under the direction of head Brandon Kidd, Prestonsburg notched 20 wins during the 2018/2019 prep hoops season, enjoying one of the best campaigns in school history.
Prestonsburg is scheduled to tip off the 2020/2021 girls’ high school basketball season at home versus 15th Region opponent East Ridge in the Jenny Wiley Tip-Off Classic on Monday, Nov. 23. The Lady Blackcats’ 2020/2021 schedule will be finalized later in the offseason.
