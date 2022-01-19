PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg turned back visiting Jenkins 55-42 in a girls' high school basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Audrey Prater scored a game-high 25 points to lead Prestonsburg to the win.

Accompanying Prater in double figures for Prestonsburg, Faith Lazar scored 12 points.

Prestonsburg shot 70 percent (14 of 20) from the free-throw line in the win.

Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for the Blackcats, Allison Howard netted nine points.

Contributing offensively for Prestonsburg, Celina Mullins and Hannah Jarrell chipped in seven points and two points, respectively.

Mullins led Prestonsburg in a key category, claiming a game-high 12 rebounds.

Jenkins shot 39 percent (16 of 41) from the field. The Lady Cavaliers connected on two of five three-point field goal attempts.

Jenkins shot 53.3 percent (eight of 15) from the free-throw line.

Lindsey Rose scored 18 points to lead visiting Jenkins. Accompanying Rose in double figures for Jenkins, Alexis Ritchie netted 12 points.

The additional scorers for Jenkins included Emma Stewart (seven points), Cadence Firth (three points) and Skye Brown (two points).

Prestonsburg received a win over Rose Hill Christian as the result of a COVID cancellation on Saturday, Jan. 15.

A Prestonsburg-East Ridge girls' basketball game scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 was postponed. A makeup date for the Prestonsburg-East Ridge girls' basketball game will be announced at a later time.