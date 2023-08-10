HARRODSBURG — Claiming a tournament championship, Prospects East won the Kentucky Classic on Sunday, Aug. 6.
Area players comprise most of Prospects East's roster.
Prospects East compiled a 5-0 record in the Kentucky Classic, defeating Jessamine County in the 12U tournament's title game.
Greg Horne, Byron Patton and Mike Harris make up Prospects East's coaching staff.
Prospects East's roster features the following players: Brody Horne (Paintsville), Charlie Harris (Paintsville), Ryan Jayne (Paintsville), Carter Patton (Johnson County), Kolt Riley (Knott County), Tate Craft (Knott County), Jonah Ousley (Knott County), Greyson Akers (Floyd Central), Jaxon Johnson (Floyd Central), Caden Cole (Pikeville), Houston Patterson (Lexington).
Prospects East is scheduled to compete in its first 13U tournament in Mt. Sterling during the upcoming weekend.