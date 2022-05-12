EASTERN — Floyd Central High School senior Jake Rainey signed with the University of Pikeville men's golf program on Wednesday, May 4.
An accomplished high school golfer, Rainey placed first in the Alice Lloyd Invitational during his prep career.
After advancing in qualifying, Rainey represented Floyd Central in the inaugural 2A State Golf Tournament in Owensboro.
Under the direction of Floyd Central Coach Ben Moore, Rainey excelled on multiple courses for the Jaguars.
Rainey is the second male golfer from Floyd Central High School to sign to play collegiately. In 2018, Floyd Central High School product Hayden Halbert signed to play for Alice Lloyd College.