EASTERN — Reigning 15th Region champion Floyd Central's schedule for the 2022 high school volleyball season has been finalized.

After capturing the 15th Region title and making an appearance in the KHSAA Volleyball State Tournament, Floyd Central exited the 2021 season 24-7.

Floyd Central blanked rival Paintsville 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-23) in the 2021 15th Region Volleyball Tournament title match.

Brittany Reels guided Floyd Central to a 15th Region title in her first season as the Lady Jaguars' head coach. Reels is among the top young high school volleyball coaches in the state.

After concluding the preseason, Floyd Central is scheduled to host 15th Region counterpart Johnson Central for its season opener on Monday, Aug. 15.

Floyd Central is slated to meet 14th Region member Letcher County Central in the Kentucky 2A, Section 8 Tournament at Lawrence County High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The Lady Jaguars are slated to face host Knott County Central in the KCC September Spikefest on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Floyd Central is scheduled to compete in the Kentucky Challenge at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Friday, Sept. 23-Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Lady Jaguars' 2022 schedule includes games versus Johnson Central, Letcher County Central, Lawrence County, Wolfe County, Knott County Central, Martin County, Pikeville, Belfry, Betsy Layne, Pike County Central, Paintsville and Prestonsburg.

In addition to the 15th Region title, Floyd Central claimed 2A, Section 8 and 58th District championships during the 2021 high school volleyball season.

Several experienced players are back on the court for defending 15th Region champion Floyd Central. The Lady Jaguars opened preseason practice in July, following the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period.