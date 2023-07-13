KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The East Kentucky Revolution finished runner-up in the USSSA Tennessee AA World Series, which was played Thursday, June 29-Sunday, July 2.
The Revolution compiled a 7-3 record over 10 games.
East Kentucky defeated Tennessee Select, which is the top-ranked USSSA AA team in the nation. In addition, East Kentucky posted a win over the Huntington Hounds.
The Revolution defeated the NRV Tigers 12-2. However, NRV, a team from Virginia, managed to outlast East Kentucky 10-8. The loss left the Revolution to finish runner-up in the Tennessee AA World Series.
Following the Tennessee AA World Series, the Revolution is the top-ranked USSSA team in Kentucky.
The coaches for the Revolution are Robert Howell, Josh Hackney, Keith Reid and Bryce Davis.
The Revolution's roster consists of the following players: Kruze Howell (Paintsville), Lucas Stewart (Paintsville), Jacob Hackney (Paintsville), Sam Hyden (Prestonsburg), Colten Varney (Shelby Valley), Brayden Davis (Lawrence County), Grey Derifield (Lawrence County), Aden Montgomery (Magoffin County), Evan Reed (Magoffin County) and Logan Slone (Floyd Central).