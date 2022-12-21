BETSY LAYNE — Senior guard Brady Robinson poured in 43 points to lead Betsy Layne over rival Floyd Central 85-68 in a 58th District boys' basketball game at Junior Newsome Arena on Friday, Dec. 16.

With the win, Betsy Layne improved to 6-1 overall.

Floyd Central dropped to 4-1 following the loss.

Betsy Layne took control early, using stifling defensive pressure to outscore Floyd Central 23-7 in the first quarter.

The Bobcats led 49-27 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half.

Betsy Layne led 66-46 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

The Bobcats outrebounded the Jaguars 33-28 in the district matchup.

Robinson hit 11 of 17 field goal attempts. The Betsy Layne senior guard drained four of seven three-point field goal attempts. Robinson finished perfect at the free throw line, connecting on nine of nine foul shots.

Betsy Layne shot 47.8 percent (32-of-67) from the field in the win. The Bobcats shot 43.8 percent (seven-of-16) from three-point range, faring nearly as well beyond the arc.

Betsy Layne shot 77.8 percent (14-of-18) from the free throw line.

Accompanying Robinson in double figures for the Bobcats, Andrew Kidd scored 16 points.

Narrowly missing double figures for Betsy Layne, Byron Tackett netted nine points.

The additional scorers for Betsy Layne in the district win were Carter Parsons (five points), Tanner Hall (five points), Cameron Pente (four points) and Isaiah Allen (three points).

Robinson paced Betsy Layne inside, pulling down eight rebounds for the Bobcats.

Floyd Central shot 46.6 percent (27-of-58) from the field. The Jaguars shot 30.4 percent (seven-of-23) from three-point range.

Floyd Central shot 63.6 percent (seven-of-11) from the free throw line.

Ronnie Samons scored 17 points to lead the Jaguars. Recording a double-double for Floyd Central, Braden Moore scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Accompanying Samons and Moore in double figures for Floyd Central, Eric Burke netted 10 points.

Finishing near double figures for Floyd Central, Dylan Boyd added nine points while Chris Spriggs and Dawson Moore contributed eight points apiece.