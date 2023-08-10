PRESTONSBURG — Floyd Central golfer Delilah Rodriguez won the individual title in the 2A Section 8 Girls' Golf Tournament at StoneCrest Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Following her sectional win, Rodriguez advances to the 2A Girls' Golf State Tournament. The 2A Girls' Golf State Tournament is scheduled to be held in Owensboro in September.

Floyd Central finished runner-up in the 2A, Section 8 Boys' Golf Tournament at StoneCrest Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Floyd Central, Boyd County, Knott Central, Lawrence County, Letcher Central, Magoffin County and Pike Central comprise 2A, Section 8.

Allen Harvel is in his first season as the head coach of the Floyd Central golf program.