EASTERN — Seniors Max Martin and Blake Adams combined to lead Floyd Central on offense throughout the 2022 high school football season.

Martin led the Jaguars through the air, completing 56 of 114 passes for 848 yards and four TDs. Ranking as Floyd Central's fourth-leading rusher, Martin took 96 carries for 345 yards and five TDs.

Adams paced Floyd Central on the ground, rushing 111 times for 620 yards and five TDs. Showing versatility for the Jaguars, Adams hauled in eight receptions for 132 yards and two TDs.

As a team, Floyd Central, under the direction of Coach Shawn Hager, rushed 404 times for 2,010 yards and 26 TDs.

Ranking second in rushing for the Jaguars, BJ Petersen rushed 67 times for 402 yards and four TDs.

Following Petersen on the ground in Floyd Central's offensive attack, Colt Shelton rushed 71 times for 397 yards and four TDs.

Contributing on the ground for the Jaguars, Sheston Johnson rushed 43 times for 197 yards and seven TDs.

Brody Buck was the top receiver for Floyd Central, reeling in 20 receptions for 312 yards and one TD.

Jace Martin finished second in receiving for the Jaguars, making 16 receptions for 182 yards.

Chipping in through the air, Petersen made eight receptions for 132 yards and two TDs.

Defensively for the Jaguars, Jacob Johnson recorded a team-high 98 tackles.

After dropping its first nine games, Floyd Central pulled away to defeat county rival Betsy Layne 56-34 in a regular season finale.