LOUISVILLE — May Valley fifth-grader Blaze Shelton delivered a score of 276 to finish first in the Elementary Boys division at the 2023 Kentucky State NASP/IBO 3D Challenge on Saturday, March 18.

The newest state champion in Floyd County, Shelton recorded 15 10s.

Shelton finished ahead of Jackson Aubrey, a fifth grader from Southside Elementary in Cynthiana who turned in a score of 271 with 14 10s.

Overall, Shelton finished 23rd among boys in the state tournament.

With Shelton leading the way, May Valley is set to compete nationally in Louisville.

The Floyd County teams that have qualified for the NASP 3D National Tournament are May Valley Elementary School, Allen Elementary School, Betsy Layne Elementary-Middle School, DACE-Middle School and Floyd Central High School.

The Floyd County teams that have qualified for the NASP Bullseye National Tournament are Adams Middle School, DACE-Middle School, Floyd Central High School, Prestonsburg Elementary School and Prestonsburg High School.