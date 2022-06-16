LEXINGTON — Betsy Layne junior Ethan Slone has been honored as the 2021-22 Midway University/KHSAA ESports Student-Athlete of the Year.

A standout student-athlete, Slone completed his first year in the Floyd County Early College Program during the 2021-22 schoolyear.

Slone has been a member of the Betsy Layne Esports team for three years. He has served as Rocket League team captain for two years.

Slone will be back to lead the Betsy Layne Esports program during the 2022-23 school year.

The 2021-22 Midway University/KHSAA Student-Athlete of the Year awards program culminated earlier in the month on the campus of Midway University. Renae Kopser (Ryle) and Ben Gloyd (Mayfield) were recognized as the overall Student-Athletes of the Year.

Beginning in May of 2016, Midway University started presenting a Female Student-Athlete of the Year award at each KHSAA girls’ state championship event. The awards program was expanded in 2019-20 to include male student-athletes, with Midway honoring a deserving student-athlete in each of the 19 officially recognized KHSAA sports and sport-activities.

The awards are based on athletic and academic achievement as well as community service and leadership, with Midway choosing one overall male and female student-athlete of the year each academic year. School administrators, coaches and athletic directors nominate student-athletes online at KHSAA.org, and the nominees are voted upon by a closed panel consisting of representatives from Midway University.

The 2021-22 Midway University/KHSAA Student-Athlete of the Year award winners follow.

Archery: Erin Kendall (Bryan Station)

Baseball: Ben Gloyd (Mayfield)*

Basketball: Presley Partin (Knox Central), Jackson Huff (Harlan County)

Bass Fishing: Samantha Say (North Oldham), Andrew Wilson (Washington County)

Bowling: Elisabeth Schwemmer (Elizabethtown), Charles Smith (Paul Laurence Dunbar)

Competitive Cheer: Shannon Meade (Lexington Catholic)

Cross Country: Claire Curtsinger (Bishop Brossart), Luke Cross (Murray)

Dance: Reese Pohle (McCracken County)

Esports: Ethan Slone (Betsy Layne)

Field Hockey: Dylan Breier (duPont Manual)

Football: Samuel Epplen (Covington Catholic)

Golf: Abigail Sutherland (Sacred Heart), Rylan Wotherspoon (Cooper)

Soccer: Mallory Glass (Sacred Heart), Daniel Karlen (Trinity [Louisville])

Softball: Camdyn Meier (Villa Madonna)

Swimming & Diving: Lainy Kruger (Notre Dame), Payton Crick (Muhlenberg County)

Track & Field: Renae Kopser (Ryle)*, Matthew Buckle (Leslie County)

Volleyball: Mackensie Walters (Hart County)

Wrestling: Kylie Hudgins (Harrison County), Cole Thomas (Ryle)

*Overall Student-Athlete of the Year