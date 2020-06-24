Prestonsburg High School graduate Adam Slone is headed to the next level after signing with the Alice Lloyd College men’s basketball program on Thursday.
Slone was a leader for Prestonsburg throughout the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season, averaging 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The productive Slone paced Prestonsburg in both scoring and rebounding. In 28 games, Slone scored 399 points and pulled down 173 rebounds for the Blackcats. During Slone’s final prep season, Prestonsburg finished as the 58th District runner-up and made an appearance in the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
“Individually we were led by Adam Slone,” Prestonsburg Coach Brent Rose said, following the conclusion of the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season. “It will be hard to replace his points and rebounding but more importantly his grit on the floor. Going into the game versus Betsy Layne in the district tournament he had tested positive for flu. Then, he has his nose broken in the game versus Betsy Layne and follows that up by severely spraining his ankle against Lawrence County in the district championship. But there was never a doubt he would play in the region tournament and he put together an excellent performance.”
Alice Lloyd competes in the River States Conference, along with IU Southeast, IU Kokomo, Midway, Asbury, Brescia, WVU Tech, IU East, Point Park, Ohio Christian, Rio Grande and Carlow. The Eagles ended the 2019-20 men’s college basketball season 13-16 overall while compiling a 7-9 record in the River States Conference.
Slone and his Alice Lloyd teammates are scheduled to tip off the 2020/2021 men’s college basketball season in the fall.
