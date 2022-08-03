PRESTONSBURG — The Prestonsburg High School boys' and girls' soccer programs are slated to host the Mountain Top Soccerama at StoneCrest on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Boys' and girls' high school soccer teams from the 15th, 14th and 16th regions will participate in the Soccerama.
If there is inclement weather, the preseason high school soccer event will be moved to Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium. A decision on the event moving due to inclement weather would be by Thursday, Aug. 4.
The schedules for the Soccerama follow. The fields designated are those located at StoneCrest.
Girls: 9 a.m. - Pikeville vs. Paintsville (Field 1); 9:30 a.m. - Martin County vs. Belfry (Field 1); 9:45 a.m. - Prestonsburg vs. Paintsville (Field 2); 10 a.m. - Boyd County vs. Martin County (Field 1); 10:15 a.m. - Belfry vs. West Carter (Field 2); 10:30 a.m. - Prestonsburg vs. Boyd County (Field 1); 10:45 a.m. - Martin County vs. West Carter (Field 2); 11 a.m. - Prestonsburg vs. Pikeville (Field 1); 11:15 a.m. - Boyd County vs. Belfry (Field 2); 11:30 a.m. - West Carter vs. Paintsville (Field 1); Noon - Belfry vs. Paintsville (Field 1), Pikeville vs. Martin County (Field 2); 12:30 p.m. - Prestonsburg vs. West Carter (Field 1), Pikeville vs. Boyd County (Field 2).
Boys: 2 p.m. - Prestonsburg vs. Belfry (Field 1); 2:30 p.m. - Pikeville vs. Johnson Central (Field 1); 3 p.m. - Perry County Central vs. Belfry (Field 1); 3:30 p.m. - Prestonsburg vs. Johnson Central (Field 1); 4 p.m. - Perry County Central vs. Pikeville (Field 1); 4:30 p.m. - Belfry vs. Johnson Central (Field 1); 5 p.m. - Pikeville vs. Prestonsburg (Field 1); 5:30 p.m. - Perry County Central vs. Johnson Central (Field 1); 6 p.m. - Pikeville vs. Belfry (Field 1); 6:30 p.m. - Perry County Central vs. Prestonsburg (Field 1).