Not all heroes wear capes.

For instance, roaming the sidelines during the fall, one unsung hero wears a cowboy hat.

HPT Physical Therapy’s Ernest Brewer is that hero in athe cowboy hat.

He has volunteered his Friday nights over the past 20 years roaming the sidelines attending to injured players all over the mountains.

He has also treated countless athletes’ injuries at his HPT Physical Therapy clinics around Eastern Kentucky.

“My name is Ernest Brewer, I’m a physical therapist for HPT,” Brewer said. “For the longest time people didn’t know who I was on the sideline, they’d just say, ‘Who is that short, fat, bald man on the sidelines?’ So I started wearing a cowboy hat about eight years ago and then they said, ‘Who’s that short, fat, bald man wearing a cowboy hat?’ So if you’re at a game and see some dude on the sidelines with a cowboy hat, there’s a good chance that’s me. I was an athletic trainer before I was a physical therapist. I started off in Texas. I grew up five miles from Reynosa, Mexico. My hometown is the same hometown as Tom Landry, Mission, Texas). A lot of football roots back there. His dad was our fire chief back when I was a little kid. I became an athletic trainer at Stephan F. Austin State University. I had an amazing career there. I learned so much. Our head athletic trainer Sandy Miller ended up becoming president of the association, the NATA at one point. I got to work with some dudes who ended up going to the NFL. Most notably Larry Senters who played with Arizona and then got a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots. After I graduated there, I started working in physical therapy as an athletic trainer and then I got the interest in going to physical therapy school. I moved to Kentucky in 1993.”

Once Brewer moved to Eastern Kentucky, he saw a lack of athletic trainers on the sidelines on Friday nights. He decided he was going to do his part and volunteer his time helping schools and players in the area when they got injured.

“When I first moved here from Texas, that’s just what I did in Texas,” Brewer said. “I was an athletic trainer. Every Friday night, I just assumed I’m going to be at a football game and I was and every Saturday morning, we’d have a black and blue clinic. I can’t get it out of my blood. It’s what I do. In this area, it is difficult because we are really underserved by certified athletic trainers. The thing that keeps me coming back is that I hate it is on the coaches to have to worry about the guy who goes down. I hate if for the parents up in the stands. If I can be useful, I want to be useful, so that’s what I do. I started in ’87. That’s the first time I was on a football field as an athletic trainer. Now as a physical therapist, it doesn’t ever really get old. It’s brand new every single time. I still get nervous, especially for some games. I still cry on the very last Friday night for the seniors. Over the years, I’ve really built up a lot of good relationships with several schools. Every year, I fall in love with a bunch of kids who I call my own and every year, I am sad to see them go. Today, I had a couple of guys in who are going to be seniors this coming season and we were talking about who are you going to miss this coming season, who’s gone? It’s not just about being out there and marketing myself or doing a job, it’s about the relationships.”

Prestonsburg was the first sideline that he roamed in Eastern Kentucky.

Fast forward 23 years later and he has walked the sidelines for a lot of great teams, players and schools. He has saw some big games and helped treat some great players.

“I came to the Prestonsburg area in 2000,” Brewer said. “I started there with (John) DeRossett. Blake Burchett was the team doctor and he had a guy who they named the stadium after, Josh Francis, with a high ankle sprain and he asked me to come take a look at him. I ended up seeing like seven guys that day. He said, ‘You already know the whole team. Why don’t you come here Friday night?’ So I watched them get killed by Martin County 40-0. But he kept inviting me and I kept showing up. So I stayed with him until 2016. But I had been working with a bunch of teams since that time.”

Last season alone, he helped six different schools during the season on Friday nights.

“Last year, I was on the sidelines for Leslie County at least a couple of games, Magoffin County for a couple of games, Floyd Central for a few games, Betsy Layne for a few games, Pike Central and Shelby Valley,” Brewer said. “At the Pike County Bowl, I was on the Shelby Valley sideline and Pike Central sideline at the same time.”

He loves helping kids get back on their feet and mending their wounds, but he also loves the relationships that he he develops with players, coaches and parents more than anything.

“None of them are constructed,” Brewer said. “It just happens. There are just some kids that you gravitate too and circumstances happen were you have more time with one or another. There are some really cool people in this area. The coaches here are not like anywhere else and the people around here are just not like anyone else. Relationships actually come really easily from that standpoint. From a parent’s standpoint, when you demonstrate some care for their kid, it goes a long way. Sometimes I feel like I end up being a part of the family. It hasn’t been uncommon for me to be invited to someone’s house on a Saturday morning to eat breakfast and look at their knee the same time.”

Brewer doesn’t want to see anyone get injured, but it is a part of the game and he would rather be there to help them when they’re hurt than never helping at all.

The reward for him is to see a kid heal and get back on the field as quick as possible.

“It is very rewarding,” Brewer said. “I was just discussing that with someone. It’s a give and take, though. I love it and I hate it. ‘You say that’s cool that so and so is there today,’ but in reality, it’s not cool, that means he’s hurt. On a Friday night, I’m not worried about the same things you’re worried about. You’re worried about getting a good picture or good story, I’m worried about that dude that I released to play. I spend all night being a worried hen. Then I text them at around 11 and say, ‘Hey how’s the swelling?’ Then I text them the next day to check on them. That part is stressful. The very first day when someone goes out after I release them for an ACL, I guarantee that I’m more nervous than the parents are because they don’t know what the potential problems could be. So the parents and I, share misery together a lot of times. I don’t get to spend a lot of time with people when they’re not hurt. We have a black and blue clinic Saturday mornings at Dr. Royalty’s office and when somebody walks in, I go, ‘You don’t belong here. You’re not allowed to be hurt.’ That’s my quote every single time. I don’t want to see people come into my clinic. I don’t want them there. I just want them out on the field. But there have been some really gratifying moments with some kids who were able to return to play. There have been some people that everybody counted out and they went and saw some doctor and the doctor told them that they’re pretty much done. Then ultimately, the kid persevered and gets to the point where they are back out there and excelling. That’s gratifying. Hazard played at Paintsville for the state semifinal one year. It was around 2017 or 2018 somewhere in that neighborhood. Kent Phelps was a senior at Paintsville. On that field that day, during a state semifinal game, which doesn’t happen very often — I don’t get to go to many of those, I’ve been to a few — on both sides of the field were players that I had worked on that week. That was pretty cool. On the field at the same time were players I personally released to play that week and they just happened to be best friends off the field; a Hazard dude and a Paintsville dude. I have a picture of that and to me, it’s one of the nicest trophies that I possibly could have. Just the memory of two really cool guys who were really good friends and they just happened to be playing in a state semifinal and they were both patients of mine. Those are the things that seem to matter to me the most.”

Injuries happen all the time.

They’re unavoidable playing competitive sports.

But the same injury is just never the same injury.

Each player reacts different even if they have the same injury.

He treats each player according to what’s best for their recovery.

“Everybody is different that’s for sure,” Brewer said. “From a rehab standpoint, there are definitely things that you have to make sure you do with the kid to make sure they’re ready to play. Every single surgery is different. Even with the same kid having the same surgery on the same knee or different knee, their response to it can be totally different. If it was easy, I wouldn’t have a job. You could just tell them what to do and they could go do it, but you have to make changes as you go. To discuss why there are so many ACLs now, I don’t know? I don’t know of how many I heard of when I was in high school? I don’t know that I heard of any? I don’t think I knew what an ACL was until I became an athletic trainer. As an athletic trainer in Texas, I was there for five years, I think I saw maybe three or four in that time. I see that in a month now sometimes. I don’t know what it is. I know there are a lot of different theories on it. Some are related to turf or some are related to kids are bigger and stronger and faster now. There are a lot of folks out there trying to make a difference in injury with preventative stuff. There are a lot of gyms around here and a lot of people really trying hard to help kids get strong and get their core strong. I’m hoping that’s going to make a big difference in them. It sure is making a difference in how fast they are around here.”

Seeing a kids dream of playing at the college level is something that just never gets old to Brewer.

He loves seeing them work hard to achieve their dreams.

But their ability to achieve dreams makes him strive to work even harder.

“I used to be star struck when that would happen,” Brewer said. “Now, I’ve had so many who have moved on and had so much success. I think the thing that I am most pleased with is when they have success and how they handle their success. I love talking to them when they come back and visit about what it is like for them at the next level. What were they prepared for? What were they not prepared for? That way I can help other people transition from the high school level to the next level in whatever the terms of their training is. We have some really cool and talented people move on to the next level. Right about the time that I really started knowing you was about the time Kash Daniel was a sophomore or a junior. I was working with Paintsville back then quite a bit, so I got to see that epic game against Pikeville. He just took over in the fourth quarter. When I first met him, he was in the eighth-grade and he was a scrawny dude who told me he was going to play linebacker UK. I just thought to myself, ‘You better grow.’ Then sure enough he did. Being able to see folks like him and now Cassidy Rowe is at UK and there is just a bunch of guys who’ve went on to the next level. I think what it does is that it encourages me to strive to harder to treat my athletes a little more serious. It seems like what they’re playing for now is a little more serious. It’s not just some little game for some people. It’s big business for someone who wants to strive to reach that next level. We both know a few kids now who have aspirations to play DI and that doesn’t happen all the time around here for us. It makes me want to be better. It makes me want to be better for them.”

Injuries don’t stop.

No matter the sport, players get injured.

Brewer feels the most pressure during football season because there are so few games and just missing a game or two is a big percentage of the season.

But his goal is to help kids recover fully before getting back on the field.

“I think football is probably the most pressure cooked with time because there are so few games,” Brewer said. “If a kid misses two games, then they’ve missed a lot. In basketball, if they miss two games it’s painful, but if you miss two or three games in football, you’ve missed a big hunk of your season. There’s just this extra pressure with that. During football season, you also have volleyball going on and preseason basketball stuff, so there’s a lot of different stuff. There’s a lot of cheerleading stuff during football season as well. Then also soccer because that’s getting bigger. There is just a lot going on there in the fall and some really physical stuff. We have the black and blue clinic during football season, but as far as severity of injuries, it’s just year round. It doesn’t change that much except during Dead Period.”

In years past, HPT has sponsored different events and help give back to schools.

Brewer feels like it’s important to invest in the athletes of the area and see them do great things.

“In this little community, you see the same sponsors at every single field,” Brewer said. “The same 30 people are getting hit up, but I think we have a responsibility, especially in our field to be helping and doing what we can for them. They help us out too. It goes both ways. I get a lot of encouragement from coaches and families and it helps me going on. So whatever organization helps with junior high and high school sports, we get it in return.”

HPT Physical Therapy has offices in Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Paintsville and Hazard.