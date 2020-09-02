The South Central 9-10-year-old All-Stars are headed to the Little League State Tournament for the first time.
On Thursday, South Central captured the District 7 9-10s title at StoneCrest SportsPark, defeating Letcher County 12-4.
Determined South Laurel bounced back after suffering a loss in pool play.
South Central’s journey to the District 7 title included wins over Morgan County, Paintsville and Letcher County.
In pool play, South Central compiled a 2-1 record. South Central defeated Morgan County 10-3 in pool play. Winning in another pool play matchup, South Central topped Paintsville 14-8.
Prior to the tournament title game, Letcher County outlasted South Central 3-1.
However, South Central finished strong. Strong enough to capture the district championship.
In the opening round of tournament play, South Central rolled past former District 7 frontrunner Morgan County 16-6.
District 7 is made up of Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan and Pike counties.
The coaches of the South Central 9-10-year-old All-Stars are Chase Haley, Shannon Akers and Brent Hamilton. The South Central 9-10-year-old All-Stars’ roster is made up of the following players: Braylen “Bubbo” Hall, Colten Hamilton, Greyson Akers, Jaxon Johnson, Lucas Howard, Chase Haley, Lincoln Hamilton, Luke Burgett, Rylan Hall, Blake Cole, Drake Tackett, Greyson Hall and Devin Wright.
Howard, a 10-year-old, drilled an out-of-the-park home run for the South Central 9-10-year-old All-Stars during the District 7 Tournament.
The South Central 9-10-year-old All-Stars are scheduled to face the District 2 champion in the Little League State Tournament in LaGrange on September 19.
