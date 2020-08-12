Floyd Central High School graduate Rheannah Spurlock signed with the Southern Virginia University softball program during a ceremony held at FCHS on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Southern Virginia University is located in Buena Vista, Virginia. It is an NCAA Division III Institution that is a private, self-reliant university aligned with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and its principles and values.
During her high school career, Spurlock was named to All-Conference, All-District and All-Region teams. She has been recruited as a catcher but also has experience playing third base.
Spurlock began her softball career in the Johnson County Cal Ripken League under the tutelage of coaches Thom Deskins, Ronnie Hamilton and Larry Stambaugh where she was a part of a state championship team and a runner-up squad in the Ohio River Regional Tournament.
Following her stint in the Johnson County Cal Ripken League, she competed for coach Jason Hurt and her father, Kevin Spurlock. She is excited to be a part of the Lady Knight softball program and considers herself blessed for the opportunity to do so. The Floyd Central graduate looks forward to growing in intellect, in character and in spirituality of which SVU offers. She is the first college softball signee from Floyd Central High School.
Spurlock was accompanied at the signing by her parents, Kevin and Angela Spurlock, Floyd Central High School principal Greta Thornsberry and FCHS athletic director Tony Isaac as well as several friends.
Southern Virginia competes in the Capital Athletic Association (CAC).
