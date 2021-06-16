RICHMOND - Union College freshman Jonathan Stanley has been named a USA Archery Collegiate All-American.
A Prestonsburg High School graduate, Stanley was one of 11 Union College archers to receive All-American honors. In addition to Stanley being honored from Union College, Lane Brandt, Denver Gross, Daniel Carlton, Raegan Bender, Jamilee Moore, Haley Golden, Chase Herndon, Jeffrey Grubb, Dakota Smith and Molly Gawedzinski earned the All-American accolades from USA Archery.
As a team, Union College placed third in the 2021 USA Archery Collegiate Target National Championship.
Individually, Stanley finished fourth in men's barebow.
Earlier in the season, Stanley placed third at the Collegiate Target National Championship.
Excelling throughout his initial collegiate campaign, Stanley was named Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year.
Prior to beginning his collegiate career at Union College, Stanley starred for the Prestonsburg High School archery program.