PRESTONSBURG — The StoneCrest Golf Course 2-Man 18-Hole Calcutta is scheduled for Saturday, June 25.

The entry fee for the StoneCrest Golf Course-hosted event is $50 for members and $70 for non-members.

Participants are asked to sign up for the event by 6 p.m. on Friday, June 24.

The entry fee for the event covers owning half of the team with the other half being sold during the Calcutta.

The Calcutta will start at 10 a.m. One member from each team must be present during the Calcutta.

Playing groups and tee times will be drawn for before the calcutta starts.

Tee times will begin at 11 a.m.

The format for the event will be scramble, low ball and alternate shot.

A stroke play event, the StoneCrest Golf Course 2-Man 18-Hole Calcutta will include a combined team handicap of no less than 10.

The payouts for the StoneCrest Golf Course 2-Man 18-Hole Calcutta will be as follows: 1st - 50 Percent, 2nd - 25 Percent, 3rd - 15 Percent, 4th - 10 Percent.