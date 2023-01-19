PRESTONSBURG — Controlling the second half, Prestonsburg pulled away to beat Elliott County 69-50 in a boys' high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Blackcats improved to 11-6 after registering the win.

Prestonsburg returned to the win column following a loss to Shelby Valley in the opening round of the 15th Region All "A" Classic three days earlier.

Elliott County fared well early, outscoring Prestonsburg 15-9 in the first quarter.

But the Lions faltered.

Overcoming a slow start, Prestonsburg led 29-27 at halftime and stretched its lead during the final two quarters.

The Blackcats led 45-37 at the end of the third period.

Braxton Keathley and Caleb Lawson scored 18 points apiece to lead Prestonsburg to the win.

Accompanying Keathley and Lawson in double figures for the Blackcats, Kaden Allen netted 12 points.

Prestonsburg turned up its defensive pressure on the way to defeating Elliott County.

“We got off to a slow start, but we responded out of halftime and beat a very well-coached Elliot County team," said Prestonsburg Coach Chase Parsley. "We are much better in transition, and we got out and ran much better in the second half."

Grant Varney (eight points), Brian Halbert (six points), Connor Napier (four points) and Jacob Slone (three points) accounted for the rest of Prestonsburg's scoring in the win.

Elliott County shot 40.9 percent (18-of-44) from the field in the loss. Limited beyond the arc, Elliott County shot 23.8 percent (five-of-21) from three-point range.

Lake Adkins scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Lions.

Joining Adkins in double figures for Elliott County, Elijah Faulkner netted 12 points.

The additional scorers for Elliott County were Nathan Sturgill (eight points), Aiden Barker (five points), Nick Martin (three points) and Kyler Fannin (two points).

Prestonsburg and Elliott County aren't scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 boys' high school basketball season.