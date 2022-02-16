PRESTONSBURG — Kylie Tackett drained six three-point field goals and scored 20 points to lead Prestonsburg over visiting Betsy Layne 59-48 in a 58th District girls' basketball game on Friday, Feb. 11.

Prestonsburg led at the conclusion of each quarter, outscoring Betsy Layne 15-10 in the opening period.

The Blackcats led 30-23 at halftime.

When the third quarter closed, Prestonsburg led 44-36.

"I'm really proud of the girls," Prestonsburg Coach Brandon Kidd commented, following his team's win. "We came out and competed from the opening tip. Offensively, we struggled at times but defensively we were right where we needed to be. We rotated great on defense and doubled down when we were supposed to. Anytime you can get a win to close out your home season, especially against a district rival like Betsy Layne, it's always great."

The Blackcats shot 34.6 percent (nine of 26) from three-point range in the district win. Prestonsburg shot 54.5 percent (12 of 22) from the free-throw line, connecting on over half of its foul shots.

Faith Lazar accompanied Tackett in double figures for the Blackcats, scoring 16 points.

Contributing to Prestonsburg's district win, Allison Howard (eight points), Celina Mullins (seven points), Audrey Prater (five points) and Alexis Skeens (three points) provided the Blackcats' additional scoring.

Mullins paced Prestonsburg inside, pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds.

Madi Meade scored a team-high 19 points for Betsy Layne in the district matchup. Accompanying Meade in double figures for Betsy Layne, Kimberly Akers netted 17 points.

Chipping in offensively, Shyla Kidd (seven points), Kenadie Boyette (six points) and Kinleigh Martin (two points) accounted for the rest of Betsy Layne's scoring.

Both Prestonsburg and Betsy Layne will compete in the 58th District Girls' Basketball Tournament in less than one week.

Prestonsburg 53, Magoffin County 39: Returning to the win column following an overtime loss to Paintsville one night earlier, Prestonsburg beat visiting Magoffin County 53-39 in a girls' high school basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Celina Mullins led Prestonsburg, recording a double-double in the non-district matchup, Mullins scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Blackcats.

Alexis Skeens (five points), Audrey Prater (four points), Hannah Jarrell (three points), Allison Howard (two points) and Ashley Tackett (two points) were Prestonsburg's other scorers in the victory.

Angel Mullis paced Magoffin County with a double-double of her own, scoring 12 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

Joining Mullis in double figures for the Lady Hornets, Karah Lafferty scored 11 points.

Behind the two scorers in double figures, Kennedy Williams (six points), Abby Barnett (five points), Kara Risner (three points) and Jaylen McCarty (two points) aided Magoffin County offensively.