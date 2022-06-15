BETSY LAYNE — Kory Thacker has been named the head coach of the Betsy Layne High School girls' basketball program.

Thacker is preparing to guide the Ladycats in the upcoming hoops campaign after serving as an assistant coach on the Prestonsburg High School boys' basketball coaching staff during the 2021-22 boys' high school basketball season.

"I'm excited to get started," said Thacker. "We've got a system that we'll be using. Right now, we're practicing and playing some games. Our focus right now is getting through to the Dead Period. We want to have our coaching staff in place by the Dead Period, too."

Thacker is remaining in Floyd County after serving as a boys' middle school basketball coach for Betsy Layne earlier in his career. During his previous coaching stint, Thacker became familiar with several of the current Betsy Layne girls' basketball players.

After getting two practices in under Thacker's guidance, Betsy Layne split a pair of games on Saturday, June 11. Betsy Layne beat Buckhorn but dropped a game to 58th District rival Prestonsburg over the weekend.

"The players have shown that they're willing to work," said Thacker. "They are excited. We are already setting the foundation. We'll keep working hard to get to where we want to be."

The youngest prep girls' basketball team in the 15th Region, Betsy Layne entered the week poised to play at both Pike County Central (Monday, June 13) and Belfry (Thursday, June 16).

Thacker replaced Gary Keathley as head coach of the Betsy Layne girls' basketball program.

The Ladycats compiled an 8-21 record in the 2021-22 girls' high school basketball season.

The Betsy Layne girls' basketball program's 2022-23 schedule will be finalized and released at a later date.