EASTERN — Floyd Central jumped ahead during the opening quarter but couldn't maintain its early momentum as visiting Leslie County shook a slow start to win 20-14 in a non-district game on Friday, Sept. 9.

With the loss, Floyd Central dropped to 0-4.

Leslie County improved to 1-3 after posting the win.

Floyd Central led 6-0 at the conclusion of the first quarter.

But Leslie County eventually produced offensively, reaching the endzone twice during the second period.

The Jaguars and Eagles were tied 14-14 at halftime.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Leslie County returned to the endzone in the final quarter to pull out the win.

Quarterback Landry Collett led Leslie County to the win, completing 10 of 24 passes for 171 yards and one TD.

Limited on the ground, Leslie County rushed eight times for 19 yards and one TD.

Dalton Maggard accounted for Leslie County's rushing score. Maggard rushed six times for 13 yards and one TD.

Emerging as Collett's top target, Wyatt Hensley hauled in two receptions for 89 yards and one TD. Contributing to Leslie County's aerial attack, Wyatt Ostrander reeled in four receptions for 59 yards.

Bryce Pugh paced Leslie County's defensive effort, recording 15 tackles for the Eagles.

Delivering both offensively and defensively for the Eagles, Hensley and Ostrander recorded one interception each.

Floyd Central rushed 51 times for 251 yards and one TD in the setback. BJ Petersen paced Floyd Central on the ground, rushing 12 times for 88 yards.

Finishing directly behind Petersen, Blake Adams rushed 14 times for 87 yards in the Jaguars' short effort.

Quarterback Max Martin led the Jaguars. On the ground, Martin rushed 15 times for 33 yards and one TD. Through the air, Martin completed eight of 15 passes for 94 yards and one TD. However, Martin threw two interceptions.

On the receiving end of a scoring strike, Adams hauled in a 40-yard TD pass reception for the Jaguars.

Jacob Johnson led Floyd Central's defensive effort, recording nine tackles and one interception.

Floyd Central is scheduled to visit rival Prestonsburg on Friday, Sept. 16.