Sophomore right side Megan Frazier has been named the UPike Volleyball Breakthrough Athlete of the Year.
Frazier was recognized during the 2020 University of Pikeville Bear Awards, which aired on Facebook on Monday, April 20.
A Betsy Layne High School graduate, Frazier excelled for Mid-South Conference member University of Pikeville throughout the 2019 college volleyball season. As a sophomore, Frazier recorded 208 kills in 94 sets. Frazier ranked second in kills for the Bears during the 2019 college volleyball season.
The Bears ended the 2019 season 9-21. The UPike volleyball team finished 4-8 record in home matches in 2019.
Prior to beginning her career with the University of Pikeville, Frazier starred in volleyball, basketball and softball at Betsy Layne High School. Frazier was among the 15th Region’s top female student-athletes during her senior year. The former Betsy Layne High School standout claimed all-district and all-conference honors in volleyball, basketball and softball throughout her prep career.
