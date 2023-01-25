HINDMAN — The clock got turned way back Saturday night.

How far back?

All the way to Wayland taking on Hindman.

Well, kind of.

Floyd Central played the part of Wayland and Knott Central played the part of Hindman in the Throwback Game. Host Hindman (Knott Central) 65-40 in a Throwback Game on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Floyd Central (Wayland) and Knott Central (Hindman) met for the first time in the 2022-23 boys' high school basketball season.

Wayland shot 50 percent (26 of 52) from the field in the win over Hindman. The Wasps shot 37.5 percent (six of 16) from three-point range.

Wayland shot 70 percent (seven of 10) from the free throw line.

Ronnie Samons led Wayland with a double-double, scoring 24 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

Accompanying Samons in double figures for the Wasps, Dylan Boyd scored 12 points and Braden Moore netted 11 points.

The additional scorers for Wayland were Eric Burke (six points), Chris Spriggs (four points), Justin Johnson (four points), Dawson Moore (three points) and Brody Buck (one point).

The Wasps are scheduled to host the Yellow Jackets for a Mountain Sports Hall of Fame Throwback Game on Saturday, Feb. 4.