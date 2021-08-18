Who: Prestonsburg (0-0) at Betsy Layne (0-0)

Kickoff: Friday, Aug. 20 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bobcat Field, Betsy Layne.

Coaches: Prestonsburg, Brandon Brewer. Betsy Layne, Jarredd Jarrell, Betsy Layne.

Notes: County rivals Prestonsburg and Betsy Layne are preparing to battle in a 2021 high school football season opener.

The Blackcats and Bobcats did not meet during the 2020 high school football season.

Head coach Brandon Brewer is due to guide Prestonsburg in his fourth season as the Blackcats’ head coach. The Blackcats, following a loss to West Carter in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs, exited the 2020 high school football season 3-5.

Both Carter Akers and Ethan Jarvis are back for the Blackcats. Akers and Jarvis were among Prestonsburg’s leaders during the 2020 season.

Prestonsburg visited Knott Central for its final preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 12.

First-year head coach Jarredd Jarrell is poised to guide Betsy Layne. The Bobcats, following a loss to eventual state champion Paintsville in the opening round of the Class A playoffs, ended the 2020 season 1-5.

Several playmakers are back for Betsy Layne, including senior quarterback Chase Mims. A four-year starter, Mims has helped to lead Betsy Layne throughout his high school career.

In addition to Mims, Betsy Layne will feature receivers Shawn Dee Howell and Brady Robinson. Howell and Robinson are two of the area’s top high school athletes.

Betsy Layne visited Greenup County for a scrimmage earlier in the preseason.

Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-Prestonsburg football game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Prestonsburg, senior running back/linebacker Carter Akers. A productive two-way player, Akers ranked as the Blackcats’ second-leading rusher in 2020.

For Betsy Layne, senior quarterback Chase Mims. One of the state’s most underrated high school football quarterbacks, Mims is a four-year starter and longtime leader for the Bobcats.

Floyd Central at East Ridge

Who: Floyd Central (0-0) at East Ridge (0-0)

Kickoff: Friday, August 20 7:30 p.m.

Location: Warrior Stadium, The Tribe, Lick Creek.

Coaches: Floyd Central, Shawn Hager. East Ridge, Donnie Burdine.

Notes: This will be the first-ever game between the two schools.

Floyd Central will have a lot of new faces this year.

The Jaguars lost several key players to graduation.

Quarterback Caleb Hager and do-it-all player, Brant Potter both are gone.

So the Jaguars will have to have new faces to step up and fill some big roles.

Floyd Central is usually big and strong up front.

East Ridge will also look different this season.

New coach Donnie Burdine takes over.

His son Dylan Burdine will be the quarterback for the Warriors.

Look for East Ridge to spread the offense out more and be of a running and passing team instead of just a run only team.

This should be a good mix of power vs. speed.

Floyd Central will try and control the game up front and run the ball and eat up the clock.

East Ridge will spread things out and try and find matchup problems and let playmakers work in space.

The team that controls the tempo of gameplay will probably have the advantage in this one.

Who 2 Watch: For Floyd Central, the offensive line. For East Ridge, Dylan Burdine.

Floyd Central will try and control things up front.

The Jaguars want to run the ball and keep running it and running it.

Floyd Central will look to eat the clock and sustain long drives.

East Ridge will be in a completely new offense.

Burdine has played in that offense for the past two seasons.

Even though it will be the quarterbacks East Ridge debut, he will be the most familiar with the offense.

Look for him to step up and lead the way if the Warriors want to come away with a win in the first game of the season.