Betsy Layne at Fairview

Betsy Layne will be looking to halt a two-game losing skid on the road at Fairview in a Class A District 6 game on Friday, Oct. 21.

The Bobcats are 4-4 overall and 0-2 in Class A District 6. Betsy Layne has notched wins over Morgan County, Knott Central, Phelps and Hurley (Va.). The Bobcats have dropped games to Prestonsburg, East Ridge, Raceland and Paintsville.

Betsy Layne has outscored opponents 268-247 and avoided being shutout.

The Bobcats have rushed 251 times for 2,346 yards and 30 TDs. Leading Betsy Layne on the ground, Reese Music has rushed 105 times for 1,296 yards and 17 TDs.

Continuing to showcase his diverse skill set, athlete Brady Robinson ranks second in rushing and is the Bobcats' top receiver. On the ground, Robinson has rushed 69 times for 421 yards and four TDs. Through the air, Robinson has hauled in 21 receptions for 358 yards and three TDs.

Freshman quarterback Carter Parsons has completed over half of his pass attempts for the Bobcats. Parsons has completed 30 of 56 passes for 474 yards and four TDs while throwing four interceptions.

Defensively for Betsy Layne, Jaxson Burchett has recorded a team-high 72 tackles.

The Eagles are 1-7 overall and 0-2 in Class 1A, District 6. Fairview posted a win over Morgan County earlier in the season. The Eagles have dropped games to Bath County, Pineville, Nicholas County, Green (Ohio), Leslie County, Paintsville and Raceland.

Opponents have outscored Fairview 336-94. The Eagles have been shut out twice.

Quarterback Austin Miller leads the Eagles. Miller has completed 121 of 198 passes for 1,213 yards and six TDs. However, Miller has thrown 13 interceptions.

As a team, Fairview has rushed 155 times for 801 yards and seven TDs. Leading Fairview on the ground, Caden Thomas has rushed 102 times for 443 yards and three TDs.

Ranking as Fairview's second-leading rusher, Miller has rushed 30 times for 251 yards and four TDs.

Cameron Harper paces Fairview's defensive unit. Harper has posted a team-high 65 tackles for the Eagles.

Betsy Layne pulled away to beat Fairview 43-7 in 2021.

Kickoff for the upcoming Betsy Layne-Fairview game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, senior athlete Brady Robinson.

Betsy Layne's leading receiver and second-leading rusher, Robinson makes an impact on offense, defense and special teams for the Bobcats. Robinson is the Bobcats' second-leading scorer.

For Fairview, senior quarterback/defensive back Austin Miller.

A versatile quarterback, Miller produces through the air and on the ground for the Eagles. In addition to excelling offensively, Miller is Fairview's fourth-leading tackler.

Martin County at Prestonsburg

Prestonsburg is preparing to host Martin County for a key Class 2A District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 21.

The game will serve as a regular season finale for the Blackcats. Much-improved Prestonsburg has the final week of the 2022 high school football regular season open.

The Blackcats and Cardinals are longtime rivals.

Both Prestonsburg and Martin County boast a stellar rushing attack.

Prestonsburg is 8-1 overall and 3-1 in Class 2A District 8. The Blackcats have posted wins over Betsy Layne, Magoffin County, Phelps, Powell County, Floyd Central, East Ridge, West Carter and Bath County. Prestonsburg dropped a Class 2A District 8 game to Shelby Valley earlier in the season.

Thriving on the ground, Prestonsburg has rushed 314 times for 2,304 yards and 35 TDs. Ethan Jarvis leads the Blackcats. Jarvis has rushed 172 times for 1,454 yards and 25 TDs. Ranking second in rushing for Prestonsburg, Jon Little has rushed 63 times for 498 yards and six TDs.

Defensively, Logan Stumbo (71 tackles) and Bryce Patton (57 tackles) rank as Prestonsburg's top two tacklers.

Martin County is 5-3 overall and 3-1 in Class 2A District 8. The Cardinals have notched wins over Leslie County, Knott County Central, Bath County, East Ridge and West Carter. Martin County has dropped games to Greenup County, Fleming County and Shelby Valley.

The Cardinals have rushed 278 times for 2,621 yards and 26 TDs. Leading Martin County on the ground, Brock Messer has rushed 69 times for 974 yards and 12 TDs. Behind Messer, Dawson Mills has rushed 70 times for 783 yards and eight TDs for the Cardinals.

Madden Miller, who ranks third in rushing for Martin County with 431 yards and eight TDs on 59 carries, leads Martin County's defensive unit. Miller has recorded a team-high 102 tackles for the Cardinals.

Martin County pulled away to beat Prestonsburg 48-20 in 2021.

The winner of the game will earn the No. 2 seed heading into the Class 2A playoffs and get to host at least the first round playoff game, while the loser will earn the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and have to travel during the first round.

Kickoff for the upcoming Prestonsburg-Martin County game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Prestonsburg, senior running back/defensive back Jon Little.

The second-leading rusher for the Blackcats, Little is also among Prestonsburg's top defensive players. Little continues to deliver on both offense and defense for the Blackcats.

For Martin County, junior running back/linebacker Madden Miller.

The top tackler and third-leading rusher for Martin County, Miller makes an impact wherever he is on the field. Miller has recorded 30 solo tackles for the Cardinals.

Lawrence County at Floyd Central

Fresh off a Bye Week, Floyd Central is set to host frontrunner Lawrence County for a Class 3A District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 21.

Winless in the 2022 high school football season, Floyd Central is 0-8 overall and 0-3 in Class 3A District 8. The Jaguars have dropped games to Paintsville, Perry Central, Shelby Valley, Leslie County, Prestonsburg, Pike Central, Belfry and Magoffin County.

Opponents have outscored the Jaguars 272-146.

Quarterback Max Martin is leading Floyd Central's offensive attack. Martin has completed 47 of 90 passes for 698 yards and three TDs. On the ground, Martin has rushed 78 times for 198 yards and three TDs.

Lawrence County is 7-1 overall and 3-0 in Class 3A District 8. The Bulldogs have recorded wins over Harrison County, Russell, Magoffin County, East Carter, Boyd County, Pike County Central and reigning state champion Belfry. Lawrence County dropped an early-season game to Greenup County.

The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 296-118.

Finishing strong, Lawrence County overcame a slow start to beat Belfry 35-21 in a Class 3A District 8 showdown on Friday, Oct. 14.

Lawrence County has rushed 290 times for 2,335 yards and 34 TDs. Leading Lawrence County on the ground, Dylan Ferguson has rushed 112 times for 860 yards and 15 TDs. Four different Lawrence County running backs have rushed for over 350 yards.

Lawrence County pulled away to defeat Floyd Central 47-7 in 2021.

Kickoff for the upcoming Floyd Central-Lawrence County football game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Floyd Central, senior quarterback/defensive back Max Martin.

Martin leads Floyd Central in passing and ranks as the Jaguars' third-leading rusher. Martin has provided leadership for Floyd Central throughout his senior campaign.

For Lawrence County, senior running back/linebacker Dylan Ferguson.

A longtime leader for Lawrence County, Ferguson is closing in on 1,000 rushing yards. Ferguson delivers both offensively and defensively for the Bulldogs.