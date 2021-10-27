Betsy Layne at Floyd Central

Who: Betsy Layne (7-2) at Floyd Central (2-8)

Kickoff: Friday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Jaguar Stadium, Eastern.

Coaches: Jarredd Jarrell, Betsy Layne; Shawn Hager, Floyd Central.

Notes: Floyd Central is set to host Betsy Layne for a high school football battle between county rivals on Friday, Oct. 29.

The Jaguars will be looking to notch a win on the field for the first time in the 2021 high school football season. Floyd Central has claimed two wins via COVID cancellations.

The Jaguars have dropped games to East Ridge, Perry Central, Shelby Valley, Prestonsburg, Pike Central, Belfry, Magoffin County and Lawrence County.

Quarterback Max Martin leads the Jaguars. Through the air, Martin has completed 19 passes for 366 yards and two TDs. Ranking as Floyd Central's third-leading rusher, Martin has rushed 85 times for 393 yards and three TDs.

The Jaguars are averaging 217.2 rushing yards per game. Floyd Central has rushed 377 times for 1,738 yards and 19 TDs.

Blake Adams ha emerged as Floyd Central's leading rusher. Adams has rushed 115 times for 586 yards and four TDs.

Second in rushing for the Jaguars, Sheston Johnson has rushed 104 times for 443 yards and five TDs.

Brody Buck leads the Jaguars in receiving. Buck has reeled in nine receptions for 202 yards and one TD.

Combining to lead Floyd Central defensively Jacob Johnson and BJ Peterson have recorded 57 tackles and 50 tackles, respectively.

Betsy Layne has claimed wins over Martin County, Morgan County, East Ridge Jenkins, Knott County Central, Phelps and Fairview. The Bobcats have dropped games to Raceland and Paintsville.

Quarterback Chase Mims leads the Bobcats. Through the air, Mims has completed 95 passes for 1,948 yards and 21 TDs. On the ground, Mims has rushed 67 times for 542 yards and eight TDs.

Balanced offensively, Betsy Layne has rushed 187 times for 1,784 yards and 17 TDs.

Second in rushing for the Bobcats, Reece Music has rushed 36 times for 376 yards and two TDs.

Contributing to Betsy Layne's offensive attack, Austin Tackett has rushed 29 times for 322 yards and five TDs.

Shawn Dee Howell leads Betsy Layne in receiving. Howell has hauled in 33 receptions for 573 yards and six TDs.

Behind Howell, Brady Robinson has reeled in 28 receptions for 532 yards and nine TDs for the Bobcats.

One of the most versatile players for Betsy Layne, Music has hauled in 17 receptions for 515 yards and four TDs.

Defensively, Marcus Hall leads Betsy Layne with a team-high 75 tackles. Delivering both offensively and defensively for the Bobcats, Music has posted 57 tackles.

The Jaguars and Bobcats did not met during the 2020 high school football season.

Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-Floyd Central game is set for 7:30 p.m.Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, Reese Music. Second in both rushing and tackles for the Bobcats, Music is a talented two-way player.

For Floyd Central, Blake Adams. The Jaguars' leading rusher, Adams has rushed a team-high 115 times for Floyd Central during the 2021 high school football season.