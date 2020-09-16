Who: Floyd Central (1-0) at Prestonsburg (0-1)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium, Prestonsburg.
Coaches: Shawn Hager, Floyd Central; Brandon Brewer, Prestonsburg.
Notes: County rivals Floyd Central and Prestonsburg are set to meet at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium in Week 2 of the 2020 high school football season.
The Jaguars and Blackcats experienced opposite results in their season openers.
After facing a 15-point deficit at halftime, Floyd Central battled back to beat Hazard 24-21 in the Bill Dixon Bowl at East Perry Elementary School on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Prestonsburg carried a 15-point lead into halftime but faltered after the break as host Powell County fought back to win 34-28 on Friday, Sept. 11.
Senior quarterback Caleb Hager rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another TD in Floyd Central’s victory.
Brant Potter led Floyd Central in receiving while Jordan Akers ranked as the Jaguars’ top rusher.
Floyd Central amassed 297 yards of total offense in the victory over Hazard.
Senior quarterback Brayden Slone paced Prestonsburg in its season opener, rushing 10 times for 127 yards and three touchdowns.
Prestonsburg used a diverse ground attack to rush 33 times for 340 yards and four touchdowns, featuring five rushers with positive yardage. Nathan McGuire provided big plays for the Blackcats in the opener, rushing four times for 99 yards and one touchdown.
The Jaguars rolled when the two teams met in 2019, beating the Blackcats 40-13.
Kickoff for the Floyd Central-Prestonsburg football game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Who 2 Watch: For Floyd Central, senior running back/linebacker Jordan Akers. Consistent, Akers quietly led Floyd Central in both rushing and tackles during its season opener.
For Prestonsburg, senior athlete Nathan McGuire. The second-leading rusher for Prestonsburg in its season opener, McGuire showed breakaway speed.
Betsy Layne at Knott Central
Who: Betsy Layne (0-1) at Knott Central (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, September 18, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Patriot Field, Hindman.
Coaches: Scotty McCoy, Betsy Layne; Brock Hall, Knott Central.
Notes: Betsy Layne opened the season with a 36-8 loss at Magoffin County last week, while Knott Central didn’t have a game.
The Patriots were originally scheduled to take on Shelby Valley last week, but the Patriots dropped the game and the Wildcats rescheduled with Jackson County.
Betsy Layne is back on the road for the second straight week.
The Bobcats didn’t have any stats listed on the KHSAA website at the time of publication.
Betsy Layne did manage a score against Magoffin County.
The Bobcats will have to sure up their defense, though.
Last season, Knott Central picked up a 28-22 win over the Bobcats.
Knott Central went 2-8 last season.
The Patriots will try and get a win in their season opener.
Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, quarterback Chase Mims.
Mims is talented and can beat teams with his arm.
He will look to the pass game often.
He can run the ball as well and has Austin Tackett and Marcus Hall in the backfield.
If Mims can be effective in the pass game, look for the Bobcats to have a chance to walk away with a win.
