Lewis County at Prestonsburg

Records: Lewis County, 1-2; Prestonsburg, 2-1.

Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 8; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium, Prestonsburg.

Coaches: Gene Peterson, Lewis County; Brandon Brewer, Prestonsburg.

Looking to bounce back following a two-point loss on the road at Paintsville, Prestonsburg is set to host Lewis County on Friday, Sept. 8.

The Blackcats and Lions did not meet during the 2023 high school football season.

Prestonsburg (Class 2A, District 7) is 2-1. The Blackcats pushed past Leslie County 30-22 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 18 and carried momentum over into their next game. Remaining in the win column, Prestonsburg defeated East Ridge 26-6 in the Pike County Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Dealing Prestonsburg its first loss in the 2023 high school football season, Paintsville outlasted the Blackcats 40-38 on Friday, Sept. 1.

Lewis County (Class 3A, District 6) is 1-2. Nicholas County edged the Lions 32-30 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 18. But Lewis County rebounded after suffering the setback, outlasting Magoffin County 6-0 on Friday, Aug. 25.

Breathitt County handed Lewis County its second loss, leveling the Lions 63-13 in the Honey Bowl on Friday, Sept. 1.

Kickoff for the Prestonsburg-Lewis County game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Lewis County, junior quarterback Ayden Cooper.

Leading Lewis County's offense, Cooper is on pace to pass for over 1,350 yards in the 2023 high school football season. In addition, Cooper ranks as Lewis County's second-leading rusher.

For Prestonsburg, sophomore offensive lineman/linebacker Logan Stumbo.

Prestonsburg's leading tackler as a freshman in 2022, Stumbo has carried momentum over into his sophomore season. Thriving on both defense and offense, Stumbo currently ranks second in tackles for Prestonsburg while also contributing along the Blackcats' offensive line.

Betsy Layne at Knott Central

Records: Betsy Layne, 3-0; Knott County Central, 1-2.

Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 8; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Knott Central Football Field, Hindman.

Coaches: Jarredd Jarrell, Betsy Layne; Randall Mullins, Knott Central.

Unbeaten Betsy Layne is set to visit Knott County Central for its fourth game in the 2023 high school football season.

Betsy Layne and Knott County Central met during the 2022 high school football season. The Bobcats pulled away to beat the Patriots 42-6 on Sept. 16, 2022.

Betsy Layne is 3-0. The Bobcats have notched wins over Berea, Bath County and Fairview.

Through its first three games in the 2023 high school football season, Betsy Layne has outscored opponents 127-8.

Knott County Central is 1-2. After defeating Jenkins 55-8 in a season opener, Knott County Central has suffered back-to-back losses to Jackson County and Lynn Camp.

The Patriots pulled away to defeat Jenkins 55-8 in a season opener on Friday. Aug. 18. However, Jackson County beat the Patriots 59-22 one week later on Friday, Aug. 25.

Dealing Knott County Central its second straight loss on Friday, Sept. 1, Lynn Camp topped the Patriots 28-12.

Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-Knott County Central football game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, senior running back/linebacker/kicker Mitchell Castle.

Instrumental in Betsy Layne’s success, Castle ranks as the Bobcats’ third-leading rusher. Castle is fifth in tackles for the Bobcats and also handles Betsy Layne’s kicking duties.

For Knott County Central, sophomore running back/linebacker Preston Shepherd.

Pacing the Patriots offensively, Shepherd ranks as Knott County Central’s leading rusher. Productive on the ground, Shepherd has accounted for nearly half of Knott County Central’s rushing yardage through its first three games in the 2023 high school football season.

West Carter at Floyd Central

Records: West Carter, 0-2; Floyd Central, 2-1.

Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 8; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Jaguar Stadium, Eastern.

Coaches: Daniel Barker, West Carter; Shawn Hager, Floyd Central.

Fresh off its second win in the 2023 high school football season, Floyd Central will remain at home to host West Carter on Friday, Sept. 8.

The Jaguars and Comets did not meet in 2022.

Floyd Central is 2-1 through its first three games in the 2023 high school football season. The Jaguars have notched wins over Paintsville and Powell County. In between its two wins. Floyd Central suffered a loss to Leslie County.

Floyd Central held on to defeat Paintsville 28-22 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 18.

But Leslie County dealt Floyd Central its first loss in 2023 eight days later, beating the Jaguars 36-14 on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Returning to the win column, Floyd Central topped Powell County 36-22 in its home opener on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Offensively, Floyd Central is averaging 178.3 rushing yards and 2.3 rushing touchdowns per game.

The Jaguars will begin competing in Class 2A, District 7 later in the season.

West Carter is 0-2 following losses to Pike County Central and Estill County.

Pike County Central managed to double up West Carter 20-10 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 18.

Following its season opener, West Carter had Friday, Aug. 25 as the open date on its 2023 schedule.

Dealing West Carter its second loss, Estill County edged the Comets 22-21 on Friday, Sept. 1.

West Carter’s offensive attack is nearly balanced between rushing and passing.

The Comets will begin competing in Class 3A, District 6 later in the season.

Kickoff for the Floyd Central-West Carter football game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Floyd Central, junior running back/defensive back Drake Pryor.

A two-way starter, Pryor currently ranks third in rushing, scoring and tackles for the Jaguars. Pryor makes an impact on both offense and defense.

For West Carter, junior running back/defensive back Dwaylon Dean.

Highly productive, Dean accounts for 87.5 percent of West Carter’s rushing yardage. Another two-way starter, Dean ranks as West Carter’s third-leading tackler.