Floyd Central at Leslie County

Who: Floyd Central (0-3) at Leslie County (0-2)

Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 10; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Eagle Field, Hyden.

Coaches: Shawn Hager, Floyd Central. Eddie Melton, Leslie County.

After flirting with a win in a game at home against Shelby Valley, Floyd Central is set to visit Leslie County on Friday, Sept. 10.

The Jaguars have dropped games to Shelby Valley, Perry County Central and East Ridge in the 2021 high school football season. However, Floyd Central showed much improvement during its latest outing. Shelby Valley held on to defeat the Jaguars 16-14 on Friday, Sept. 3.

Floyd Central is averaging 233 rushing yards per game. On the ground, Floyd Central has rushed 141 times for 699 yards and seven TDs in three games.

Leading the Jaguars on the ground, running back Blake Adams has rushed 40 times for 243 yard and two TDs.

Behind Adams, quarterback Max Martin has rushed 32 times for 166 yards for the Jaguars.

Ranking as Floyd Central's third-leading rusher, Sheston Johnson has rushed 43 times for 159 yards and two TDs.

Floyd Central has been limited through the air, passing for only 20 yards in three games.

BJ Peterson leads Floyd Central's defensive unit. Peterson has recorded a team-high 26 tackles for the Jaguars.

Leslie County is 0-2 after dropping games to longtime rivals Clay County and Williamsburg. Through two games, opponents have outscored Leslie County 90-28.

Quarterback Wyatt Ostrander is leading the Eagles through the air. On the ground, Wyatt Gay and Bryce Pugh are Leslie County's top two rushers.

Floyd Central and Leslie County did not meet during the 2020 high school football season.

Kickoff for the Floyd Central-Leslie County game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Floyd Central, junior running back/defensive back Blake Adams. Leading Floyd Central in rushing, Adams is a productive running back and churns out yardage on the ground frequently.

For Leslie County, junior quarterback/defensive back Wyatt Ostrander. A leader for Leslie County, Ostrander is in his first season as the Eagles' starting quarterback and already delivering through the air.

Powell County at Prestonsburg

Who: Powell County (0-2) at Prestonsburg (1-1)

Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 10; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium, Prestonsburg.

Coaches: Mike Jones, Powell County; Brandon Brewer, Prestonsburg.

After outlasting Phelps 12-8 for its first win in the 2021 high school football season, Prestonsburg is preparing to host Powell County on Friday, Sept. 10.

The Blackcats, under the direction of former Powell County head coach Brandon Brewer, landed in the win column after dropping a season opener to Magoffin County.

Reece Hamilton has settled in at quarterback for the Blackcats.

On the ground, Carter Akers, Brant George and Ethan Jarvis are splitting carries out of Prestonsburg's backfield.

Powell County hasn't played since dropping a season opener to rival Estill County on Friday, Aug. 20. Estill County pulled away to defeat the Pirates 29-6 in the season opener.

Quarterback Holden Townsend is back to help lead the Pirates.

In addition to Townsend, Powell County features running back/defensive back Larry Shifflet. Currently, Shifflet leads Powell County in both rushing and receiving.

Powell County held on to defeat Prestonsburg 34-28 when the two teams met during the 2020 high school football season.

Kickoff for the Prestonsburg-Powell County football game is set for 7:30 p.m..

Who 2 Watch: For Prestonsburg, junior running back/defensive back Brant George. A new rushing threat for Prestonsburg, George has produced during each of the Blackcats' first two games in the 2021 high school football season.

For Powell County, junior running back/defensive back Larry Shifflet. Versatile, Shifflet leads Powell County in both rushing and receiving.

Jenkins at Betsy Layne

Who: Jenkins (0-1) Betsy Layne (3-0)

Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 10; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bobcat Field, Betsy Layne.

Coaches: Ryan Turner, Jenkins; Jarredd Jarrell, Betsy Layne.

Unbeaten Betsy Layne is set to host Jenkins for its fourth game in the 2021 high school football season on Friday, Sept. 10.

Under the direction of head coach Jarredd Jarrell, Betsy Layne has notched back-to-back-to-back wins over Martin County, Morgan County an East Ridge.

Through three games, Betsy Layne has outscored opponents 132-61.

Quarterback Chase Mims is leading the Bobcats. Through the air, Mims has completed 35 of 45 passes for 761 yards and 10 TDs. On the ground, Mims has rushed 27 times for 270 yards and three TDs.

Brady Robinson leads Betsy Layne in receiving. Robinson has hauled in 16 receptions for 307 yards and seven TDs.

Emerging as another receiving threat for Betsy Layne, Reece Music has reeled in six receptions for 228 yards and two TDs.

Shawn Dee Howell has hauled in nine receptions for 197 yards and one TD for the Bobcats.

As a team, Betsy Layne has rushed 79 times for 871 yards and seven TDs.

Versatile, Howell has rushed 11 times for 186 yards.

Behind Howell in rushing for Betsy Layne, Austin Tackett has taken 17 carries for 179 yards and three TDs.

Sidelined due to COVID earlier in the season, Jenkins is 0-1. Harlan shut out Jenkins 30-0 in the Cavaliers' first game on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Jenkins is back on the field for the first time since the 2019 high school football season.

Head coach Ryan Turner guides the Cavaliers.

Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-Jenkins football game is set for 7:30 p.m.,

Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, junior wide receiver/defensive back Reece Music. Among Betsy Layne's most productive players, Music ranks second in receiving for the Bobcats.

For Jenkins, senior center Jesse Depriest. An anchor for Jenkins' offensive line, Depriest is an experienced player.