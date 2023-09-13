Floyd Central at Betsy Layne

Records: Floyd Central, 3-1; Betsy Layne, 4-0.

Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 15; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Lloyd Hamilton Field, Betsy Layne.

Coaches: Shawn Hager, Floyd Central; Jarredd Jarrell, Betsy Layne.

County rivals Betsy Layne and Floyd Central are preparing for their annual meeting on the gridiron.

The latest football matchup between the Bobcats and Jaguars is slated for Friday, Sept. 15.

For the second straight year, Betsy Layne will host Floyd Central for a non-district game.

Both Betsy Layne and Floyd Central are enjoying success in the first half of the 2023 high school football season.

Betsy Layne is unbeaten. The Bobcats are 4-0 after notching wins over Berea, Bath County, Fairview and Knott County Central. Through its first four games in the 2023 high school football season, Betsy Layne has outscored opponents 177-30.

Excelling offensively, Betsy Layne (Class 2A, District 8) has rushed 130 times for 1,159 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Through the air, Betsy Layne has completed 36 passes for 676 yards and eight touchdowns.

Floyd Central is off to a 3-1 start in the 2023 high school football season. The Jaguars have notched wins over Paintsville, Powell County and West Carter. Floyd Central dropped a game at Leslie County in late-August.

Floyd Central (Class 2A, District 7) has rushed 150 times for 746 yards and nine touchdowns in four games.

The Jaguars have completed 20 passes for 401 yards and five touchdowns during the same span.

Betsy Layne has regular season games remaining versus Floyd Central, Prestonsburg, East Ridge, Shelby Valley, Pike County Central and Powell County.

Floyd Central has regular season games remaining versus Betsy Layne, Pike County Central, Knott County Central, Prestonsburg, Martin County and Shelby Valley.

Winning its season finale, Floyd Central defeated Betsy Layne 57-34 on Oct. 28, 2022.

Kickoff for the upcoming Betsy Layne-Floyd Central game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Floyd Central, senior wide receiver/defensive back Brody Buck.

Floyd Central’s leading receiver, Buck has reeled in 10 receptions for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Aiding the Jaguars defensively, Buck has posted 11 tackles and one interception.

For Betsy Layne, sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Isaiah Allen.

Betsy Layne’s leading receiver, Allen has hauled in 14 receptions for 252 yards and four touchdowns. Contributing defensively for the Bobcats, Allen has delivered 11 tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack.

Prestonsburg at Pike Central

Records: Prestonsburg, 3-1; Pike County Central, 4-0.

Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 15; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Pike County Central High School Football Field, Buckleys Creek.

Coaches: Brandon Brewer, Prestonsburg; Ronn Varney, Pike Central.

After winning three of its first four games in the 2023 high school football season, Prestonsburg is set to visit undefeated Pike County Central.

The Blackcats and Hawks did not meet during the 2022 high school football season.

However, Prestonsburg and Pike County Central County are longtime rivals.

Prestonsburg is 3-1. The Blackcats have registered wins over Leslie County, East Ridge and Lewis County. Prestonsburg suffered a two-point loss to Paintsville at the start of the month.

Thriving on the ground, Prestonsburg is averaging 290.8 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns per game. Through four games, Prestonsburg (Class 2A, District 7) has rushed for 1,163 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Pike County Central is off to a 4-0 start in the 2023 high school football season. The Hawks have posted wins over West Carter, Martin County, Harlan and Powell County. Pike County Central has posted single digit wins over both Martin County and Powell County.

In four games, Pike County Central (Class 2A, District 8) has rushed 130 times for 675 yards and five touchdowns.

Prestonsburg has regular season games remaining versus Pike County Central, Betsy Layne, Martin County, Floyd Central, Knott County Central and Breathitt County.

Later in the current prep football campaign, Prestonsburg and Pike County Central will compete in bordering districts.

Kickoff for the Prestonsburg-Pike County Central game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Prestonsburg, sophomore wide receiver/defensive back/kick returner Kain Patton.

Ranking second in receiving for Prestonsburg as a sophomore, Patton is contributing on offense, defense and special teams. Patton is among the area’s top young high school football kick returners.

For Pike County Central, freshman quarterback Jamere Knuckles.

Versatile, Knuckles is leading Pike County Central on the ground and through the air.

Knuckles has rushed 64 times for 394 yards and three touchdowns in four games. Showing his versatility, Knuckles has completed 14 passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns.