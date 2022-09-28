Betsy Layne at Hurley (Va.)

Records: Betsy Layne, 3-2; Hurley (Va.), 4-1

Kickoff: Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Hurley High School Football Field

Coaches: Jarredd Jarrell, Betsy Layne. John Paul Justus, Hurley (Va.).

Betsy Layne will be looking to remain in the win column for the third straight week on the road in neighboring Virginia.

The Bobcats are slated to visit Hurley (Va.) on Friday, Sept. 30.

Betsy Layne is 3-2. The Bobcats have notched wins over Morgan County, Knott County Central and Phelps. Betsy Layne has dropped games to Prestonsburg and East Ridge.

Through five games, Betsy Layne has outscored opponents 206-120.

Betsy Layne is averaging 343 rushing yards per game. The Bobcats have rushed 145 times for 1,715 yards and 21 TDs in five games.

Closing in on 1,000 yards, Reese Music leads Betsy Layne on the ground. Music has rushed 53 times for 947 yards and 12 TDs.

Carter Parsons leads the Bobcats through the air. A freshman, Parsons has completed 22 of 38 passes for 388 yards and four TDs.

Brady Robinson leads Betsy Layne in receiving and ranks as the Bobcats' second-leading rusher. Through the air, Robinson has hauled in 14 receptions for 237 yards and three TDs. On the ground, Robinson has rushed 27 times for 190 yards and one TD.

Defensively, Jaxson Burchett (46 tackles) and Andrew McCutcheon (44 tackles) rank as Betsy Layne's top two tacklers.

Hurley is 4-1. The Rebels have notched wins over Thomas Walker (Va.), Phelps, River View (W.Va.) and Tug Valley (W.Va.). Hurley dropped its season opener to in-state rival Rye Cove (Va.).

Through its first five games in the 2022 high school football season, Hurley has outscored opponents 181-90.

Betsy Layne and Hurley did not meet during the 2021 high school football season.

Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-Hurley football game is set for 7 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, sophomore running back/defensive back Andrew McCutcheon.

A two-way standout for Betsy Layne, McCutcheon is delivering both offensively and defensively. Currently, McCutcheon ranks second in tackles for Betsy Layne while being the Bobcats' third-leading rusher and receiver.

For Hurley, senior running back/linebacker Alex Duty.

A productive running back, Duty is an experienced rusher for the Rebels. Key to Hurley's attack, Duty is excelling on the ground in the 2022 high school football season.

Shelby Valley at Prestonsburg

Records: Shelby Valley, 3-2 Overall, 1-0 District; Prestonsburg, 6-0, 1-0

Kickoff: Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium, Prestonsburg.

Coaches: Anthony Hampton, Shelby Valley. Brandon Brewer, Prestonsburg.

Unbeaten Prestonsburg is preparing to host Shelby Valley for its second Class 2A District 8 game in the 2022 high school football season.

Prestonsburg and Shelby Valley are set to meet for a Class 2A District 8 showdown.

The Blackcats are 6-0. Prestonsburg has posted wins over Betsy Layne, Magoffin County, Phelps, Powell County, Floyd Central and East Ridge.

Through its first six games in the 2022 high school football season, Prestonsburg has outscored opponents 221-147.

The Blackcats are averaging over 275 rushing yards per game. Prestonsburg has rushed 222 times for 1,651 yards and 24 TDs in six games.

Leading the way for Prestonsburg, Ethan Jarvis has rushed 128 times for 1,066 yards and 18 TDs.

Ranking second in rushing for the Blackcats, Jon Little has rushed 41 times for 317 yards and three TDs.

Making an impact through the air for Prestonsburg, quarterback Reece Hamilton has completed 20 of 42 passes for 434 yards and eight TDs.

Dalton Elliott leads the Blackcats in receiving. Elliott has hauled in 11 receptions for 242 yards and five TDs.

Defensively, Logan Stumbo's 52 tackles paces Prestonsburg.

Shelby Valley is 3-2 overall and 1-0 in Class 2A, District 8. The Wildcats have registered wins over Pike County Central, Floyd Central and West Carter. Shelby Valley has dropped games to Letcher County Central and North Laurel.

Through its first five games in the 2022 high school football season, Shelby Valley has outscored opponents 209-107.

Junior quarterback Russ Osborne leads the Wildcats. Osborne has completed 84 of 123 passes for 1,458 yards and 11 TDs. The Shelby Valley quarterback has thrown four interceptions.

Brady Bentley leads the Wildcats in receiving. Bentley has hauled in 26 receptions for 582 yarrs and five TDs.

Shelby Valley has rushed 118 times for 1,051 yards and 19 TDs. Leading Shelby Valley on the ground, Jayden Newsome has rushed 65 times for 600 yards and 10 TDs.

Pacing Shelby Valley defensively, Caleb Lovins has posted a team-high 52 tackles for the Wildcats.

Shelby Valley pulled away to beat Prestonsburg 58-36 during the 2021 high school football season.

Kickoff for the upcoming Prestonsburg-Shelby Valley football game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium.

Who 2 Watch: For Prestonsburg, freshman linebacker Logan Stumbo.

A young defensive standout, Stumbo leads the Blackcats in tackles. The freshman linebacker is averaging nearly nine tackles per game.

For Shelby Valley, senior running back/linebacker Jayden Newsome.

Averaging 120 rushing yards and two TDs per game, Newsome is among Shelby Valley's leaders. Newsome accounted for nearly 60 percent of the rushing yardage in Shelby Valley's first five games.

Floyd Central at Belfry

Records: Floyd Central, 0-6 Overall, 0-1 District; Belfry, 3-3, 1-0

Kickoff: Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Haywood Stadium, Belfry.

Coaches: Shawn Hager, Floyd Central. Philip Haywood, Belfry

Looking to turn around its season, Floyd Central will face the tough task of visiting reigning Class 3A champion Belfry for a District 8 matchup on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Jaguars are 0-6 overall and 0-1 in Class 3A, District 8. Floyd Central has dropped games to Paintsville, Perry County Central, Shelby Valley, Leslie County, Prestonsburg and Pike County Central.

Opponents have outscored Floyd Central 177-118. However, five of Floyd Central's six losses were via single digits.

Floyd Central has rushed 236 times for 1,147 yards and 12 TDs. Blake Adams, BJ Petersen, Colt Shelton and Max Martin rank as Floyd Central's top four rushers. Leading Floyd Central on the ground, Adams has rushed 65 times for 398 yards and three TDs.

Pacing Floyd Central through the air, Martin has completed 33 of 62 passes for 479 yards and two TDs.

Petersen and Brody Buck have emerged as Martin's top two targets.

Defensively for Floyd Central, Jacob Johnson has recorded a team-high 61 tackles.

Belfry is 3-3 overall and 1-0 in Class 3A District 8. The Pirates have posted wins over Bourbon County, Central and Magoffin County. Belfry has dropped games to Pulaski County, Lexington Christian and Pikeville.

Through six games, opponents have outscored Belfry 167-158.

Continuing to thrive on the ground, Belfry has rushed 255 times for 1,764 yards and 20 TDs. Leading Belfry's offensive attack, Dre Young has rushed 98 times for 654 yards and six TDs.

In addition to Young, Caden Woolum and Ace Caudill have each rushed for over 400 yards for the Pirates.

Through the air for Belfry, Chase Varney has completed nine of 27 passes for 259 yards and two TDs.

Woolum has hauled in two receptions for 141 yards and two TDs for the Pirates.

Braxton Hatfield's 40 tackles leads Belfry defensively.

Belfry pulled away to defeat Floyd Central 49-6 during the 2021 high school football season.

Kickoff for the upcoming Floyd Central-Belfry football game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Floyd Central, senior quarterback/defensive back Max Martin.

A leader for Floyd Central, Martin produces via the ground and through the air offensively. A two-way performer, Martin also chips in defensively for the Jaguars.

For Belfry, junior running back/wide receiver/defensive back Caden Woolum.

A player with a diverse skill set, Woolum leads Belfry in receiving while ranking as the Pirates' second-leading rusher. Delivering offensively and defensively, Woolum is Belfry's fifth-leading tackler.