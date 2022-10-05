Blackcats suffer first loss in 2022 to Shelby Valley

PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg suffered its first setback in the 2022 high school football season as Shelby Valley pulled away to win 68-21 in a Class 2A, District 8 game at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30.

After swapping leads, Shellby Valley and Prestonsburg were tied 14-14 at the conclusion of the first quarter.

But Shelby Valley eventually took control of the district game, distancing itself from host Prestonsburg during the second period.

The Wildcats reached the endzone three times during the second quarter to lead 35-14 at halftime.

Remaining in control after the intermission period, Shelby Valley led 55-21 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

Shelby Valley rushed 22 times for 351 yards and seven TDs. Jayden Newsome paced Shelby Valley on the ground, rushing 12 times for 207 yards and five TDs.

Contributing on the ground for the Wildcats, John Fields and Russ Osborne added one rushing TD apiece.

Thriving through the air, Osborne completed 23 of 27 passes for 396 yards and two TDs.

Aiding Shelby Valley through the air, Brady Johnson completed both of his pass attempts for 26 yards and one TD.

Brady Bentley hauled in 10 receptions for 184 yards and one TD for the Wildcats.

Behind Bentley, Fields reeled in five receptions for 85 yards.

Key contributors to the Wildcats' passing attack, Jesse Cook and Jordan Tackett added one TD pass reception apiece.

Osborne paced Shelby Valley's defensive unit, recording seven tackles.

Prestonsburg rushed 23 times for 184 yards and two TDs in the loss. Ethan Jarvis led the Blackcats, rushing 11 times for 156 yards and two TDs.

Reece Hamilton paced Prestonsburg through the air, completing seven of 10 passes for 114 yards and one TD.

Leading Prestonsburg in rushing and receiving, Jarvis hailed in two receptions for 86 yards and one TD.

Defensively for the Blackcats, Logan Stumbo recorded a game-high nine tackles. Behind Stumbo in the key defensive category for Prestonsburg, Brant George, Bryce Patton, Jon Little and Alex Harris added seven tackles apiece.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to visit West Carter for a Class 2A District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 7.

Jaguars continue slide at Belfry

BELFRY — Floyd Central reached the endzone twice but couldn't halt its losing skid as Belfry pulled away to win 49-12 in a Class 3A, District 8 game at Haywood Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30.

Following the loss, Floyd Central dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-2 in Class 3A District 8.

Reigning state champion Belfry improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in Class 3A District 8 after posting the win.

Belfry moved ahead early and pulled away to defeat the Jaguars convincingly in the district matchup.

The Pirates rushed 33 times for 265 yards and four TDs. Dre Young led Belfry on the ground, rushing eight times for 94 yards and two TDs. Behind Young in Belfry's offensive attack, Ace Caudill rushed five times for 71 yards. Contributing on the ground for the Pirates, Caden Woolum rushed three times for 25 yards and two TDs.

Quarterback Chase Varney completed six of nine passes for 110 yards and two TDs in Belfry's victory. Varney completed a scoring pass to two different receivers. Steven Banks and Cayden Varney each hauled in one TD pass reception for the Pirates.

Defensively for Belfry, Aidan Burke returned a fumble 87 yards for a TD and Brayden Spears recorded a team-high eight tackles.

Quarterback Max Martin led the Jaguars. Martin completed six of 10 passes for 119 yards and one TD. Delivering through the air and on the ground, Martin added one rushing TD for the Jaguars.

Jace Martin led Floyd Central in receiving, making four receptions for 57 yards.

Finding the end zone for the Jaguars, Colt Shelton hauled in a 49-yard TD pass reception.

Floyd Central rushed 28 times for 126 yards and one TD. Shelton paced Floyd Central on the ground, rushing eight times for 64 yards.

Jacob Johnson led Floyd Central's defensive effort, recording 10 tackles. Following Johnson in the Jaguars' defensive category, Keith Moore tallied seven tackles and Landon Castle posted six tackles.

Floyd Central is scheduled to host Magoffin County for a Class 3A District 8 game on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Bobcats handle Hurley (Va.), 36-28

HURLEY, Va. — Claiming its third straight win, Betsy Layne upended Hurley (Va.) 36-28 on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Bobcats won for the fourth time in five games.

The win allowed Betsy Layne to improve to 4-2.

Continuing to thrive on the ground, Betsy Layne rushed 37 times for 389 yards and five TDs.

Reese Music led Betsy Layne to the win, rushing 22 times for 262 yards and four TDs.

Following Music, Brady Robinson rushed 12 times for 109 yards in the Bobcats' win.

Chipping in on the ground for Betsy Layne, Andrew McCutcheon rushed two times for 15 yards and one TD.

Through the air for Betsy Layne, Carter Parsons completed two of three passes for 59 yards and one interception.

Continuing to rank as Betsy Layne's leading receiver, Robinson hauled in two receptions for 59 yards. Parsons threw one interception.

Music and Jaxson Burchett combined to lead Betsy Layne defensively, recording 11 tackles apiece for the Bobcats.

Also making an impact defensively for Betsy Layne, McCutcheon and Dakota Stumbo provided nine tackles apiece.

Aiding Betsy Layne's defensive effort, Boston Hamilton posted six tackles while Landon Howell and Adrien Witham tallied five tackles apiece.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to host Raceland for a Class A District 6 game on Friday, Oct. 7.