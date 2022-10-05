Raceland at Betsy Layne

Betsy Layne is set to host state title contender Raceland for a Class A District 6 game on Friday, Oct. 7.

The matchup will serve as a district opener for both Betsy Layne and Raceland.

Each team will enter the Class A District 6 matchup on winning streaks.

The Bobcats are 4-2 overall after reeling off three straight wins. Betsy Layne has notched wins over Morgan County, Knott County Central, Phelps and Hurley (Va.). The Bobcats have dropped games to Prestonsburg and East Ridge.

Betsy Layne is averaging 40.3 points per game. The Bobcats are allowing 24.6 points per contest.

Betsy Layne is averaging 452.9 yards and 5.5 TDs per game. Excelling on the ground, Betsy Layne has rushed 182 times for 2,104 yards and 26 TDs.

The Rams are 5-1 overall after posting back-to-back wins. Raceland has registered wins over Ashland, Russell, Rowan County, West Carter and Greenup County, The Rams lost to Highlands earlier in the season.

Through its first six games in the 2022 high school football season, Raceland has outscored opponents 256-83.

Raceland's offense is nearly balanced. The Rams are averaging 375.6 yards and 5.8 TDs per game.

Raceland beat Betsy Layne 62-20 during the 2021 high school football season.

Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-Raceland game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Raceland, junior quarterback Logan Lundy.

Among the top high school quarterbacks of the state, Lundy has completed 62 of 105 passes for 1,022 yards and 14 TDs while throwing four interceptions. Delivering both through the air and on the ground, Lundy has rushed 32 times for 193 yards and six TDs.

For Betsy Layne, senior running back/linebacker Reese Music.

Thriving on the ground, Music has rushed 75 times for 1,209 yards and 16 TDs in 16 games. Music is one of the top running backs in the state. In addition to leading Betsy Layne's rushing attack, Music has recorded 53 tackles for the Bobcats.

Prestonsburg at West Carter

After suffering its first loss in the 2022 high school football season, Prestonsburg will travel to West Carter for a Class 2A District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 7.

Prestonsburg is 6-1 overall and 1-1 in Class 2A District 8. The Blackcats have posted wins over Betsy Layne, Magoffin County, Phelps, Powell County, Floyd Central and East Ridge.

Shelby Valley dealt Prestonsburg its first loss on Friday, Sept. 30, pulling away to beat the Blackcats 68-21 in a Class 2A District 8 game.

Through its first seven games in the 2022 high school football season, Prestonsburg has scored 242 points. The Blackcats have allowed 215 points.

Enjoying success on the ground, Prestonsburg has rushed 245 times for 1,825 yards and 26 TDs. Leading Prestonsburg, Ethan Jarvis has rushed 139 times for 1,222 yards and 20 TDs.

West Carter is 1-5 overall and 1-1 in Class 2A, District 8. The Comets beat Bath County 50-6 in a Class 2A, District game on Friday, Sept. 30. However, West Carter has suffered losses to Rowan County, Fleming County, East Carter, Raceland and Shelby Valley.

A former Class 2A District 8 frontrunner, West Carter has been limited offensively throughout the 2022 high school football season. Opponents have outscored the Comets 220-93.

West Carter has rushed 152 times for 838 yards and 10 TDs. Cole Crampton leads the Comets in rushing. Crampton is on pace to rush for nearly 1,000 yards in the current campaign.

The Comets and Blackcats have developed a rivalry since becoming Class 2A, District 8 rivals. West Carter defeated Prestonsburg 41-20 at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium in 2021.

Kickoff for the Prestonsburg-West Carter game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Prestonsburg, senior running back/defensive back Ethan Jarvis.

Among the top rushers in the state, Jarvis is averaging 174.6 yards and 2.9 TDs per game on the ground. Able to contribute defensively in addition to leading Prestonsburg's offensive attack, Jarvis has recorded 14 tackles.

For West Carter, senior running back/defensive back Cole Crampton.

Among the most underrated running backs in Class 2A, Crampton rushed 289 times for 1,893 yards and 24 TDs as a junior in 2021. Despite West Carter's slow start in the 2022 high school football season, Crampton remains a strong rushing threat.

Magoffin County at Floyd Central

Floyd Central will continue to look for its first win in the 2022 high school football season as Magoffin County visits for a Class 3A District 8 game on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Jaguars are 0-7 overall and 0-2 in Class 3A District 8. Floyd Central has dropped games to Paintsville, Perry County Central, Shelby Valley, Leslie County, Prestonsburg, Pike Central and Belfry. Dropping several close games, Floyd Central has suffered five single digit losses.

Through seven games, opponents have outscored the Jaguars 226-130. However, Floyd Central has rushed 264 times for 1,273 yards and 13 TDs. Through the air for the Jaguars, quarterback Max Martin has completed 39 of 72 passes for 589 yards and three TDs. Opponents have picked off seven of Martin's passes.

The Hornets are 2-4 overall and 0-2 in Class 3A District 8. Magoffin County has posted wins over Knott County Central and Bellevue. The Hornets have dropped games to Breathitt County, Prestonsburg, Lawrence County and Belfry.

Junior Aden Barnett and senior Ben Lafferty are combining to lead Magoffin County, which features several talented underclassmen.

Through six games, opponents have outscored the Hornets 198-162.

John DeRossett is in his first season as Magoffin County head coach.

Magoffin County managed to defeat Floyd Central 42-32 in a Class 3A District 8 game during the 2021 high school football season.

Kickoff for the Floyd Central-Magoffin County game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Magoffin County, junior quarterback/defensive back Aden Barnett.

Among the top athletes in Eastern Kentucky, Barnett is leading Magoffin County's offensive attack. Barnett paces the Hornets through the air and on the ground.

For Floyd Central, junior running back/wide receiver/defensive back BJ Petersen.

Currently, Petersen leads Floyd Central in receiving and ranks as the Jaguars' third-leading rusher. Seven games into the 2022 high school football season, Petersen is the leading scorer for the Jaguars.