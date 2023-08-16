Leslie County at Prestonsburg

Records: Leslie County, 0-0; Prestonsburg, 0-0

Kickoff: Friday, Aug. 18; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium, Prestonsburg

Coaches: Eddie Melton, Leslie County; Brandon Brewer, Prestonsburg

Prestonsburg will host Leslie County for its opener in the 2023 high school football season.

The Blackcats and Eagles did not meet for a regular season game in 2022.

Both Prestonsburg and Leslie County compete in Class 2A and are fresh off appearances in the playoffs.

Following the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's realignment, Leslie County (5-6) is set to compete in Class 2A District 6. The Eagles made the move from Class 2A District 7.

Poised to compete in Class 2A District 7, Prestonsburg compiled an 8-3 record during the 2022 high school football season. Previously, Prestonsburg competed in Class 2A District 8.

Prestonsburg excelled on the ground in 2022, rushing 406 times for 2,801 yards and 39 TDs. But Prestonsburg must replace leading rusher Ethan Jarvis, who rushed for over 1,800 yards and nearly 30 TDs in 11 games during the 2022 high school football season.

Leading receiver Dalton Elliott is back to lead the Blackcats offensively.

In the preseason, freshman Bryce Holbrook and sophomore Brady Allen took the majority of snaps at quarterback for the Blackcats.

Defensively, Prestonsburg returns its top two tacklers from the 2022 season, Logan Stumbo and Bryce Patton.

Transfers Westin Harris and Cole Laferty, as well as newcomer Nic Kidd, help to bolster Prestonsburg's lineup on each side of the football.

Quarterback Landry Collett will continue to lead Leslie County's offensive attack. As a sophomore in 2022, Collett completed 263 passes for 2,228 yards and 30 TDs.

Leslie County lost its top pass catcher to graduation but returns second-leading receiver Dalton Baker. A productive receiver, Baker reeled in 27 receptions for 503 yards and four TDs in 2022.

Defensively, Leslie County returns leading tackler Bryce Pugh. One of the state's top high school football linebackers, Pugh averaged 13 tackles per game for Leslie County in the 2022 high school football season.

Kickoff for the Prestonsburg-Leslie County football game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium.

Who 2 Watch: For Prestonsburg, junior athlete Dalton Elliott.

A proven playmaker, Elliott hauled in 22 receptions for 395 yards and nine TDs during the 2022 high school football season. Elliott, a wide receiver/defensive back, led Prestonsburg in receiving while ranking as the team's third-leading rusher. Versatile, Elliott rushed 41 times for 273 yards and two TDs. Chipping in defensively for the Blackcats in 2022, Elliott registered 20 tackles, two tackles for losses and one sack.

For Leslie County, junior quarterback Landry Collett.

Among the top quarterbacks in Class 2A, Collett averaged 202 passing yards and nearly three TDs per game in 2022. Collett passed for nearly 2,300 yards during the 2022 season but wasn't one dimensional. Able to make an impact through the air and on the ground, Collett rushed 52 times for 341 yards and four TDs in 2022.

Floyd Central at Paintsville

Records: Floyd Central, 0-0; Paintsville, 0-0

Kickoff: Friday, Aug. 18; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Memorial Field, Paintsville

Coaches: Shawn Hager, Floyd Central; Trevor Hoskins, Paintsville

Floyd Central and Paintsville are set to meet in a season opener for the second straight year.

The Tigers defeated the Jaguars 21-14 when the two teams met for season opener on Aug. 19, 2022.

After finishing 1-9 and missing out on advancing to the postseason in 2022, Floyd Central will be looking to show improvement.

Colt Shelton has taken over at quarterback for the Jaguars. Shelton made the move from running back, a position in which he gained 397 yards and scored four TDs from in 2022.

Along with Shelton, leading receiver Brody Buck is back for the Jaguars. Buck hauled in 20 receptions for 312 yards and one TD in 2022.

On the ground, experienced running back BJ Petersen will continue to be a productive rusher for Class 2A newcomer Floyd Central.

Following the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's realignment, Floyd Central dropped down from Class 3A.

Defensively, leading tackler Jacob Johnon has returned to lead the Jaguars. Johnson recorded 98 tackles in 10 games during the 2022 high school football season.

Paintsville lost its offensive leaders to graduation. However, Paintsville returns its top two tacklers.

Both Cain Grim (112 tackles) and Lucas Howard (60 tackles) are back for the Tigers.

Following the departure of running back Harris Phelps, who moved on via graduation, Paintsville will be looking for a new offensive leader to emerge in the 2023 high school football season.

Kickoff for the Floyd Central-Paintsville football game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Field in Paintsville.

Who 2 Watch: For Floyd Central, junior quarterback Colt Shelton.

After rushing for multiple TDs and hauling in a scoring catch during the 2022 high school football season, Shelton has taken over as Floyd Central's signal-caller. Shelton replaced former quarterback Max Martin, who graduated in the spring. Experienced as a quarterback prior to high school, Shelton is quite familiar with the position.

For Paintsville, senior linebacker Cain Grim.

Leading Paintsville's defensive unit as a junior, Grim recorded 112 tackles in 10 games during the 2022 high school football season. A defensive standout, Grim registered 68 solo tackles in 2022 and will be carrying momentum over into his senior campaign.

Betsy Layne vs. Berea

(Clark County Bowl)

Records: Betsy Layne, 0-0; Berea, 0-0

Kickoff: Friday, Aug. 18; 6 p.m.

Location: Cardinal Stadium, Winchester.

Coaches: Jarredd Jarrell, Betsy Layne; Jonathon Thompson, Berea

Set to open the 2023 high school football season against a newfound rival at a neutral site, Betsy Layne is headed to Clark County.

Betsy Layne is matched up against Berea in the Clark County Bowl on Friday, Aug. 18.

The Bobcats and Pirates did not meet in 2022.

After making an appearance in the KHSAA Class A Playoffs, Betsy Layne exited the 2022 high school football season 5-6.

Sophomore quarterback/defensive back Carter Parsons and junior athlete Andrew McCutcheon are the top offensive players back for the Bobcats. Parsons led Betsy Layne through the air in 2022 while McCutcheon ranked second in receiving and third in rushing for the Bobcats.

Defensively, McCutcheon is the top tackler back for Betsy Layne, which has made the move up to Class 2A District 8. Previously, Betsy Layne competed in Class 1A District 6. The Bobcats moved up to Class 2A with the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's latest realignment.

After making a trip to the KHSAA Class 1A Playoffs, Berea finished 4-7 in the 2022 high school football season.

Following realignment, Berea remained in Class 1A but switched from District 3 to District 5.

Senior running back/linebacker Cameron Thompson and junior running back/linebacker Eric Dixon will be among the leaders back on the gridiron for Berea in the upcoming season opener.

Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-Berea football game is set for 6 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium in Winchester.

Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, junior athlete Andrew McCutcheon.

Able to excel at multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams, McCutcheon is a standout for the Bobcats. McCutcheon rushed 50 times for 352 yards and six TDs in 2022. Defensively during the 2022 high school football season, McCutcheon recorded 84 tackles, three tackles for losses and one sack.

For Berea, senior running back/linebacker Cameron Thompson.

A key player for Berea throughout the 2022 high school football season, Thompson ranked as the Pirates' fourth-leading tackler while chipping in offensively. Thompson recorded 57 tackles, three tackles for losses and one interception in 2022. Offensively, Thompson is expected to contribute more for Berea during the 2023 high school football season.