Prestonsburg vs. East Ridge

(Pike County Bowl at Pikeville)

Records: Prestonsburg, 1-0; East Ridge, 1-0.

Kickoff: Saturday, Aug. 26; 6:00 p.m.

Location: Hillard Howard Field, Pikeville.

Coaches: Brandon Brewer, Prestonsburg; Donnie Burdine, Jr., East Ridge.

After claiming a come-from-behind win over visiting Leslie County, Prestonsburg is set to meet East Ridge at a neutral field in the Pike County Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Blackcats and Warriors are both 1-0.

Prestonsburg defeated Leslie County 30-21 in its season opener on Friday, Aug. 18.

With Jacob Rose leading the way, Prestonsburg rushed 46 times for 255 yards and two TDs in its victory over Leslie County.

Prestonsburg reached the endzone via offense and defense in its season opener.

Defensively, Prestonsburg delivered four interceptions, one of which Dalton Elliott returned

95 yards for a TD.

East Ridge managed to shut out Morgan County 8-0 in its season opener on Friday, Aug. 18.

The Warriors rushed 27 times for 186 yards and one TD in the win over Morgan County.

Quarterback Landon Robinson rushed for the only TD in East Ridge's season opener versus Morgan County.

Prestonsburg and East Ridge are former district rivals. The Blackcats outlasted the Warriors 42-36 in a Class 2A, District 8 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Prestonsburg has regular season games remaining versus East Ridge, Paintsville, Lewis County, Pike Central, Betsy Layne, Martin County, Floyd Central, Knott County Central and Breathitt County.

Kickoff for the Prestonsburg-East Ridge game is set for 6:30 p.m. at Hillard Howard Field in Pikeville.

Who 2 Watch: For Prestonsburg, senior running back/linebacker Jacob Rose.

Thriving on the ground in Prestonsburg's season opener, Rose rushed 20 times for 162 yards and one TD. Rose, who added a pair of two-point conversions, contributed two tackles defensively in Prestonsburg's victory over Leslie County.

For East Ridge, senior running back/wide receiver/defensive back Isaiah Adkins.

Ranking as East Ridge's leading rusher in the season opening win over Morgan County, Adkins rushed 11 times for 101 yards. Displaying versatility, Adkins hauled in two receptions. Finding the endzone, Adkins scored on a two-point conversion as the Warriors defeated the Cougars.

Floyd Central at Leslie County

Records: Floyd Central, 1-0; Leslie County 0-1.

Kickoff: Friday, Aug. 25; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Leslie County Football Stadium, Hyden.

Coaches: Shawn Hager, Floyd Central; Eddie Melton, Leslie County.

Floyd Central will be carrying momentum into its game at Leslie County on Friday, Aug. 25.

The Jaguars upended Paintsville in a season opener, winning 28-22.

Finding a different result, Leslie County dropped its season opener at Prestonsburg. The Blackcats battled back from behind to beat the Eagles 30-21. Leslie County owned multiple leads before suffering the setback.

Floyd Central finished with 363 yards of total offense in its season opener. The Jaguars rushed 47 times for 263 yards and three TDs.

Jace Martin, BJ Petersen and Colt Shelton ranked as Floyd Central’s top three rushers in the season opener.

Several players stepped up on offense, defense and special teams for Floyd Central in its victory over Paintsville.

The Jaguars and Eagles met during the 2022 high school football season. Leslie County held on to defeat Floyd Central 20-14 on Sept. 9, 2022.

Non-district rivals, Floyd Central and Leslie County are newfound Class 2A foes via the KHSAA’s realignment. Floyd Central is set to compete in Class 2A, District 7. Leslie County is poised to compete in Class 2A, District 6.

Floyd Central has regular season games remaining versus Leslie County, Powell County, West Carter, Betsy Layne, Pike County Central, Knott County Central, Prestonsburg, Martin County and Shelby Valley.

Kickoff for the Floyd Central-Leslie County football game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Floyd Central, junior running back/defensive back Jace Martin.

Thriving on the ground in Floyd Central’s season opener, Martin rushed 14 times for 119 yards and one TD. Instrumental in Floyd Central’s victory over Paintsville, Martin finished as the winning team’s leading rusher.

For Leslie County, senior wide receiver/defensive back Dalton Baker.

A productive athlete, Baker returned a kickoff for a TD in Leslie County’s season opener versus Prestonsburg. Baker possesses a quality skill set with the ability to contribute on offense, defense and special teams for the Eagles.

Betsy Layne vs. Bath County

Records: Betsy Layne, 1-0; Bath County 1-0.

Kickoff: Friday, Aug. 25; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Lloyd Hamilton Field, Betsy Layne.

Coaches: Jarredd Jarrell, Betsy Layne; Larry Bowling, Bath County.

Fresh off a shutout win over Berea in the Clark County Bowl, Betsy Layne is set to host Bath County for its home opener on Friday, Aug. 25.

Betsy Layne and Bath County will each enter the upcoming game 1-0.

The Bobcats blanked Berea 37-0 in the Clark County Bowl on Friday, Aug. 18. Betsy Layne rushed 33 times for 270 yards and five TDs in its shutout win.

As a result of the KHSAA’s realignment, Betsy Layne will compete in Class 2A, District 8 during the 2023 and 2024 high school football seasons. Betsy Layne made the move up from Class 1A, District 6.

The Wildcats defeated Fairview 20-6 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 18. Bath County rushed 58 times for 351 yards and two TDs in its win over Fairview.

Following the KHSAA’s realignment, Bath County will compete in Class 3A, District 6. Bath County made the move up from Class 2A, District 8.

The Bobcats and Wildcats did not meet during the 2022 high school football season.

Betsy Layne has regular season games remaining versus Bath County, Fairview, Knott County Central, Floyd Central, Prestonsburg, East Ridge, Shelby Valley, Prestonsburg and Powell County.

Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-Bath County football game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, sophomore quarterback Carter Parsons.

In his second season as a starting quarterback, Parsons was productive through the air and on the ground during Betsy Layne’s season opener. Parsons completed 11 of 16 passes for 138 yards in Betsy Layne’s victory over Berea. Contributing to Betsy Layne’s rushing attack, Parsons took four carries for 31 yards.

For Bath County, senior running back/linebacker Carter Hart.

Among the most underrated players in Class 3A, District 6, Hart led Bath County offensively and defensively in its season opener. Offensively, Hart rushed 25 times for 168 yards and one TD in Bath County’s win over Fairview. Delivering on the defensive side, Hart recorded a team-high 10 tackles as the Wildcats defeated the Eagles.