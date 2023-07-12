The 15th Region Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Tournaments will look different next season.

The final eight teams will still play at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, but how they get there will be totally different as the 15th Region adopted a new Super Regional proposal.

After the KHSAA allowed Jenkins to go back to the 14th Region, it opened the door for a new format. Any region with less than 15 teams can adopt the super regional format.

The 57th and 58th districts are both four-team districts, while the 59th and 60th districts will both be three team districts since the departure of Jenkins.

So how does the 15th Region Super Region get to eight teams?

That is a good question and now, much more complicated to get too.

Before, the top two teams in each district would move on to the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Now?

Only one team from the 57th, 58th, 59th and 60th district is guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals of the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

It gets interesting to get to the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

The proposal reads:

“The highest seeded losing team (based on district seeding) of each of the four districts will be the first to draw into regional play. Those four teams will draw from two possible byes into the second round. This draw will constitute the First Four as these two games will played at the district tournament site of the higher seed. The winner of the two First Four contests will advance to the second round.

“The regional tournament draw for the remaining rounds of the tournament will take place on Friday and be conducted in the same manner as the tradition regional tourney draws. The four district winners will draw from the 1,3,5 and 7 slots in the bracket using the same procedures as in the past with all four district winners getting a bye directly into the quarterfinals. The first district runner-up will select from the two even numbered slots in the bracket on the opposite side of their district winner. This ensures the district winners cannot play the runner-up teams and are placed into the bracket. The four runner-up teams in the even numbered slots on the bracket will host the the two First Four winners and the two teams in the even numbered slots on the bracket who drew byes into the second round. These four games will be played on Saturday at the sides of the district runner-up teams.

“The two First Four winners and the two first round district losing teams drawing byes will be placed into the bracket for these games opposite of their district champion and on the same side but away from the runner-up in their district. In the event that both first round losing teams from the district will be placed into into the only remaining branch of the bracket after the higher seeds are placed into their corresponding positions.”

In year’s past each of the four districts were guaranteed two teams in the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

With the Super Region, only one team from each district is guaranteed a spot to play at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Technically, all 14 teams will participate in the region tournament, but the final eight will advance.

In theory, one district could have all three or four teams advance to the 15th Region quarterfinals.

It will be the first time any region in the state will undergo this format change to the a region tournament.

The teams won’t have to miss the final week of regular season with the adopted Super Regional Tournament format.

But there are more games added to the postseason with the new format.

In theory, it will be all be played during the district tournament and the Saturday after the district tournament to get the field down to the quarterfinals.

But none of the No. 2 seeds are guaranteed to make the quarterfinals now, only the four No. 1 seeds are guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals and a chance to play at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Here is an example of the new bracket for the Super Region: